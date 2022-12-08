Enjoy taste of Maldives with tropical cocktail recipes from Velaa Private Island

Velaa Private Island has unveiled its brand-new Beach Bar, designed for guests to enjoy delicious bar snacks and innovative cocktails during lazy days on the beach or between water sports sessions on the azure Indian Ocean. Inspired by the owner’s daughter’s dream of opening an ice-cream stand on the island, the bar has been hand painted by prominent contemporary Czech artist, Pasta Oner, whose work celebrates popular culture through vibrant illustration and contrasting colour combinations.

In celebration of the new opening, Velaa’s mixologist has shared a trio of cocktail recipes, bringing a taste of the Maldives home this winter.

Fascinating Frosé

Ingredients:

60 ml Rosé wine

20 ml Grey Goose Vodka

30 ml grapefruit juice

30 ml pomegranate cordial

20 ml sugar syrup

How to Make It: Blend the ingredients with ice and pour into a wine glass (any style will do, since you’re not expected to have one from the Tavaru Tower at Velaa). Garnish with banana leaves.

The Myntra

Ingredients:

8 pieces of kumquat wedges

2 pieces of lime ring

40 ml soda water

50 ml pomegranate cordial

How to Make It: Blend the ingredients with ice and pour into a high ball glass. Grate the lime over the drink and add rings for garnish.

Love in the Afternoon

Ingredients:

40ml Roku gin

30ml limoncello

30ml pineapple juice

20ml lemon juice

10ml sugar syrup

2 tbsp passionfruit pulp

How to Make It: Combine the ingredients with ice and shake well. Pour into a chardonnay glass and garnish with a banana leaf or flower.

Nestled within the constellation of islands that form the Noonu Atoll in the Maldives, Velaa Private Island takes exclusivity to the next level with facilities and service that go beyond traditional resorts. The island comprises 47 private villas, houses and exclusive residences, and is home to the stand-out fine dining restaurant, Aragu, combining European cuisine with an Asian twist. Tavaru offers expertly prepared teppanyaki and features the Indian Ocean’s most extensive wine cellar, while Athiri offers all-day casual dining. There’s also a high-tech spa, where guests can relax and unwind with personalised treatments, yoga and meditation sessions.

