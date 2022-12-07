Executive Housekeeper Mohamed Jinah on ensuring a comfortable stay at Rihiveli Maldives Resort

In this interview, Mohamed Jinah, the Executive Housekeeper at Rihiveli Maldives Resort, discusses his role at the resort and the challenges he faces. He also highlights the unique features of Rihiveli Maldives Resort and why it is a great destination for a vacation in the Maldives.

Maldives Insider: Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your role at Rihiveli Maldives Resort?

Mohamed Jinah: Sure, I am the executive housekeeper at Rihiveli Maldives Resort. I have been working in the hospitality industry for over 20 years, and I have been with Rihiveli for the past two years. In my role, I oversee the housekeeping team and ensure that our guests have a comfortable and enjoyable stay at the resort.

MI: What are some of the challenges you face as the executive housekeeper at a resort?

MJ: One of the biggest challenges is managing the high guest turnover at the resort. We have guests checking in and out every day, and it can be challenging to ensure that every guest room is clean and ready for the next guests. Another challenge is managing the housekeeping team. We have a large team, and it can be difficult to ensure that everyone is working efficiently and providing excellent service to our guests.

MI: How do you ensure that the guests at Rihiveli Maldives Resort have a clean and comfortable stay?

MJ: We have a strict cleaning protocol in place at the resort. Every guest room is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before the next guests arrive. We also have a team of dedicated housekeeping staff who are available 24 hours a day to assist guests with any cleaning or maintenance requests they may have. Additionally, we provide a range of amenities in every guest room to ensure that our guests have a comfortable stay.

MI: What makes Rihiveli Maldives Resort unique compared to other resorts in the area?

MJ: I think one of the things that sets us apart is our commitment to providing excellent service to our guests. We have a team of dedicated and experienced staff who are always willing to go above and beyond to ensure that our guests have a memorable stay at the resort. Additionally, our location is truly unique. We are located on a private island with two additional private islands that are only accessible to our guests, surrounded by a huge lagoon where you can frequently see dolphins giving their show in the wild. This provides our guests with a truly one-of-a-kind experience. As a result huge number of our guests are repeaters as you can see from our fish tree.

MI: What is your favourite part about working at Rihiveli Maldives Resort?

MJ: My favourite part of working at Rihiveli Maldives Resort is seeing the joy on our guests’ faces when they are happy with the service we have provided. It is incredibly rewarding to know that we are able to make a positive impact on our guests’ vacations. I also enjoy working with the team at the resort. We have a great group of people who are passionate about providing excellent service to our guests.

MI: Is there anything else you would like to share about Rihiveli Maldives Resort or your role as the executive housekeeper?

MJ: I would just like to say that if you are planning a vacation to the Maldives, I highly recommend staying at Rihiveli Maldives Resort. You will not be disappointed by the beautiful location, excellent service, and comfortable accommodations that we have to offer. And as the executive housekeeper, I can personally guarantee that your stay will be clean and comfortable.

Rihiveli is an iconic barefoot resort in Maldives. A popular choice among European repeat guests, Rihiveli is set on the stunning island of Mahaanaelhi Huraa in South Male Atoll. Unique to its surroundings are two virgin islands within the lagoon, both easily accessible on foot or by canoe.

In Rihiveli, guests live at the rhythm of nature with a choice of 50 bungalows, all sunset or sunrise facing. The villas feature simple and minimalistic design, with wooden interior, thatched roof. Each villa has a private outdoor patio that comes with sunbeds and a hammock to relax.

The overwater Lagoon Restaurant offers an array of international cuisines and themed dinner nights. At the Sunset Bar, guests can wind down with a dink in hand and enjoy the variety of entertainment on offer.

A range of activities and excursions is available. The watersports centre offers a huge range of activities, including snorkelling trips, windsurfing, sailing and much more.

Guests can participate in any of the dive programmes available from the Dive Centre, including Bubble Maker and Discover Scuba Diving plus advanced certificate courses. The centre also offers dive packages to explore popular dive sites in the atoll.

At the Nala Spa, succumb to absolute relaxation in a peaceful atmosphere. Each of the treatments provided by experienced therapists is made with products of choice and personalised to offer the ultimate relaxation of the mind, body and soul.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.rihiveliresort.com or email to reservations@rihiveliresort.com.