Celebrate ‘Ocean Odyssey’ festive season at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, a five-star luxury resort, presents ‘Ocean Odyssey,’ a thoughtfully crafted festive programme of extraordinary moments and one-of-a-kind celebrations. Discerning guests will experience the grandest of feelings during the most awaited season of the year, with culinary excellence, enchanting adventures, eco-inspired activities, immersive entertainment, and rejuvenating wellness journeys.

Nestled in one of the country’s largest lagoons, the resort with its 120 all-pool villas, whether on the beach, over the turquoise waters, or amidst the lush tropical jungle, will bring new meaning to the holiday season with the ‘Ocean Odyssey’ festive theme. Designed to captivate the essence of the Indian Ocean and its allure, guests can enjoy a myriad of experiences surrounding the ‘Secret Water Island,’ such as a visit to the Coralarium, the world’s first and only underwater art gallery and coral regeneration project, dive and snorkelling excursions in the 9km-long house reef, as well as the exploration of the crystal-clear lagoon with adrenaline-filled activities such as catamaran sailing, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

Guests can kick off the festivities with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on 20 December 2022, followed by exceptional culinary journeys across the resort’s restaurants and bars. They can savour flavours from around the world at the all-day dining restaurant, Raha Market, indulge in Asian favourites at the Japanese restaurant, Kata, enjoy an incredible seafront dining experience at Azure, and take advantage of the many cocktail and champagne-sipping opportunities at Onu Onu.

Experience-seeking and eco-conscious travellers are invited to catch a glimpse into the thriving oceanic life that dwells beneath and above the surface with the resident Marine Biologist, who will be on hand to connect them with the aquatic environment through the unique Turtle Ranger Programme and guided tours. They can also visit the Sustainability Lab – the first of its kind in the Maldives – a hub of eco-education where guests can learn how to recycle and create bespoke souvenirs from plastic waste. Furthermore, guests can indulge in the archipelago’s most luxurious glamping adventure with a stay in the new Beach Tented Villas, allowing them to be at one with nature and learn more about the island’s innovative sustainability endeavours.

As part of its ongoing commitment to ensure that younger guests stay inspired and curious, the Kids’ Club offers an exciting line-up of festive-inspired activities, such as arts & crafts sessions, educational workshops, island treasure hunts, and dance classes.

To help guests keep fit and active, former Spanish professional tennis player Nicolas Almagro will offer one-to-one coaching sessions on the resort’s jungle court. For those searching for a calmer adventure, the time-honoured traditions at the Willow Stream Spa are sure to relax and rejuvenate. Visiting certified Reiki Master, Marketa, on the other hand, will guide guests on their personal journey and help them enhance their overall sense of mindfulness, health, and well-being.

From 27 December 2022 through 3 January 2023, adventure-seeking guests will have the opportunity to join Big Game Fishing expert, Ben Jones, on one of the guided Big Game Fishing excursions to experience the thrills and wonder of an authentic Maldivian escapade. The trip takes them on an exhilarating pursuit of some of the fastest and largest fish species in the tropical waters of Shaviyani Atoll.

Also joining all the festivities is the accomplished Michelin Star Chef, Mickael Viljanen, who will delight avid gourmands with an inspiring medley of flavourful and beautifully presented dishes at Azure from 29 December 2022 through 1 January 2023.

The grandest of celebrations will come alive on New Year’s Eve. Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi will host ‘Ocean Disco’ – an immersive night of bespoke dining, wining, and entertainment, including spectacular performances that pay tribute to the iconic music of Elton John and Donna Summers, the Queen of Disco. The resort will also welcome multi-skilled performers from Black Rabbit Projects, who will surprise guests with extraordinary entertainment and cinematic experiences and bring this season’s festive theme of ‘Ocean Odyssey’ to life.

When the clock turns to midnight, the resort’s Main Beach will set the stage for a memorable after-party, with a mesmerising fireworks show, eclectic beats, live music, and a vibey atmosphere.

Stay in the Beach Sunrise Villa starting from $2,500 per night based on two people sharing, including daily breakfast. Book before 15 December to take advantage of the offer (terms and conditions apply). For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.fairmont.com/maldives/ or email MLD.Reservations@fairmont.com.