Two Michelin-starred Chef Gaetano Trovato returns to Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

As part of his exclusive ongoing collaboration with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, two Michelin-starred Italian Chef and culinary artist Gaetano Trovato will be back in residence at Landaa Giraavaru’s Blu Beach Club from November 7 to 13, 2022.

Celebrating 40 years of Michelin-starred magic with the recent opening of Arnolfo The Frame in Tuscany’s Colle di Val d’Elsa, Chef Trovato will be spearheading a brand new menu, marrying Italian artistry with a Maldivian twist in signature dishes including Aragosta – Baa lobster with Sicilian citrius and San Gimignano saffron – and all-time favourite, Pigeon “petto e coscia”.

Chef Trovato will also continue his mentorship of the next generation of global chefs at Blu while imparting his passion for producing and cooking with the highest quality ingredients.

Guests can sample Chef Trovato’s culinary magic in person twice a year at Blu via an exclusive menu served to just two tables each evening. His iconic touch then continues year-round via his on-site protégées, who travel to Tuscany regularly to consolidate their learning in Chef Trovato’s Tuscan restaurants and further develop their own craft and passion.

Through investing in young Maldivian chefs and deepening their connection to local produce – including island-grown herbs and Landaa-laid eggs – the collaboration with Chef Trovato is another strand in the Resort’s interwoven tapestry of care, conservation, and community.

Chef Gaetano Trovato will be in residence at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru from November 7 to 13, 2022 and from February 27 to March 5, 2023. For future dates, click here.

To book a gastronomic experience with Chef Trovato at Blu Beach Club, email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at (960) 66 00 888.