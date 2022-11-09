Visit Maldives, 173 officials from 80 companies represent Maldives at WTM London 2022

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives), together with 173 participants from 80 companies, are representing the Maldives at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2022.

The event is hosted at ExCel London from 7th – 9th November 2022. The Maldivian delegation at WTM London this year is led by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of MMPRC Thoyyib Mohamed.

WTM London is one of the leading global events for the travel industry to meet industry professionals and conduct business deals. Utilising its industry networks and unrivalled global reach, the three-day in-person event creates business opportunities by connecting with industry delegates and international media. Throughout WTM London 2022, MMPRC aims to meet with the travel trade from the United Kingdom and global partners and share the latest updates on the Maldives and our tourism products.

Along with our industry partners, MMPRC is promoting our diverse products and segments and showcasing the unique aspects, activities, and experiences of the Sunny Side of Life at a 420 sqm double-decker Maldives stand. Our participation in WTM London is made even more special this year as it coincides with the Golden Jubilee of Maldives Tourism, marking 50 years since we began welcoming visitors to our shores. To maintain our presence as a preferred destination in the UK market and beyond, we will be hosting a wide range of activities throughout the three days of the fair.

Through the participation of our delegation at WTM London 2022, we aim to connect with travel trade from the UK market and beyond, share our latest travel guidelines, and more. It provides the perfect opportunity for networking, strengthening existing business ties, and maintaining destination presence as one a top-of-the-mind spot for holiday travel. The events further provide the ideal platform for industry partners to; promote their individual products and properties; generate new business leads; and network with the UK and global travel trade to identify sentiments of consumers towards the destination.

Attending global media officials are provided the latest updates on the destination through in-person interviews with CEO & MD Thoyyib.

Additionally, the Maldives stand includes a designated area where industry partners and MMPRC officials can host presentations- this area is designed to showcase the ‘Redefining Mice’ concept unique to the Maldives. The Minister of Tourism of the Maldives, along with officials from the Ministry, are also part of the Maldives delegation at WTM London 2022.

A new activity planned at the stand this year is the 360 video booth, an exciting technology which uses a revolving camera to give a 360-degree experience. This booth provides visitors opportunities to take pictures and videos immersed in the beauty of the Maldives all around them. Other activities at the stand include distributing press packs, the launching of the 2023 destination guide, and kicking off an exciting new venture by MMPRC for next year as part of our global marketing efforts.

One of the major highlights from the activities planned for WTM London this year includes the ‘Maldives Media Meet’ celebrating 50 years of tourism in the Maldives. Hosted by MMPRC on 9th November, speakers at the event include; Maldives’ tourism pioneer Hussain Afeef; the Minister of Tourism Dr Abdulla Mausoom; the High Commissioner of the Maldives to the UK Dr Farah Faizal; and MMPRC’s CEO Thoyyib Mohamed.

In order to strategically promote the Maldives during our time in the UK, MMPRC will additionally host a three-city roadshow series in London, Manchester and Newcastle on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of November, respectively.

The UK is traditionally one of the top source markets for the Maldives and currently ranks at 3rd with 147,535 arrivals by 2nd November this year. This is 10.9% of the market share from the 1،354،828 total arrivals into the country during this period. MMPRC has been conducting several activities aimed at this market to maintain and broaden destination momentum. This includes; participation in fairs and exhibitions in the UK market; outdoor advertising campaigns; and social and digital media marketing campaigns. Similar activities are planned ahead for this market in the upcoming months.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This was the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, and we are nominated for the third time this year, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.