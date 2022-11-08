The Spice Route: A Sultan’s journey this festive season in Milaidhoo Maldives

Milaidhoo Maldives, a tiny tropical island in the Maldives, an emerald drop of paradise wrapped in soft white sands, surrounded by a vibrant coral reef, lapped by warm turquoise waters and hidden in the heart of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has announced a magnificent journey their guests will embark on for this year’s festive season.

This year’s festive experience at Milaidhoo is all about an abundance of luxuries as received by the Sultans of the Maldives, including witnessing and tasting vibrant spices and flavours like never before.

The inspiration for this year’s festive season theme refers to over 5,000 years ago when the Maldives became a key port of call for traders sailing from Indonesia and India to Arabia with cargoes of cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, cloves, ginger and pepper. The Maldivians bartered coconuts, sun-dried fish, cordage, cowrie shells and sails woven from coconut fibre for spice, rice, ceramics and silks. Locally made cargo boats, called Ba’theli in the local language, sailed throughout the archipelago with these goods, spreading knowledge about different lands, their customs and cuisine.

At Milaidhoo, this story continues not only with its vision of creating a boutique luxury island resort where, if a sultan from the past were visiting, he would find natural island-inspired comfort that seemed familiar, but also with its culinary offerings of finesse based on the epicurean delights of the old Spice Routes using only the finest ingredients, blending herbs and spices to enhance natural flavours.

This festive season Milaidhoo guests will be taken on a sensory experience filled with engaging activities, from getting a taste of the authentic Maldivian culture and experiences to trying out new spiced dishes, learning the craft cocktails through a cocktail masterclass session to experiencing the live stations preparing seasonings and curry powders adapted for any individual’s own tastes. Some of the highlights of this year’s festive season programme include an Arabic souk-themed dining experience featuring fragrant scents, sounds and colours, experiencing the history of the spices, wellness experiences centred around self-care, including herbal and natural products to promote healing, a most exciting “Milaidhoo Mystery Spice Challenge” event and blind tasting Spice and Wine sessions. Additionally, there will be various dining highlights at Ba’theli restaurant, the only restaurant in the world set on a boat in a lagoon featuring gourmet dishes of inspired island cuisine from the Maldivian Spice Route, a special “Sailing Like a Sultan” experience on a sailboat, as well as a beautifully decorated Christmas tree lighting event followed by the new year’s celebrations and festivities.

Milaidhoo aims to enable guests to craft their dream holiday and own story of a small island through delectable flavours coupled with a fascinating meaningful and insightful journey to celebrate the joy of this year’s festive season. Discover more here.

Milaidhoo can be reached easily by a 30-minute seaplane flight from the international airport in Male’ or a 15-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport in Baa Atoll, followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride to the island resort.