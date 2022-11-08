Vakkaru Maldives joins exclusive Serandipians by Traveller Made portfolio

Vakkaru Maldives achieved another milestone this month. The timeless sanctuary nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll was invited to join the prestigious travel network, Serandipians, as one of a few selected hotel partners in the Maldives.

Membership to Serandipians (a global network of luxury travel designers dedicated to providing unique and exclusive bespoke journeys to the most discerning travellers), is by invitation only. The network represents the finest in travel design and works with selected luxury travel and hospitality suppliers such as hotels and resorts, private villas and other exceptional experience or service providers.

Commenting on the new partnership, Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives, said, “We are delighted that Vakkaru Maldives has become the official hotel partner of Serandipians by Traveller Made for its Private Residences Collection. This network of luxury travel designers creates dream holidays for a clientele that appreciates the finer things in life. With the paradisiacal location of our luxurious resort, the exceptional experiences we create and the thoughtful service we provide, we are the perfect match for the Serandipians network. We look forward to working with Serandipians to create bespoke vacations and lifetime memories for our guests.”

Since opening in December 2017, Vakkaru Maldives has created world-class luxury experiences for travellers seeking the ultimate beach escape. Fringed by powder-soft white sand that gives way to a turquoise lagoon and several of the Baa atoll’s unique ‘blue holes’, the intimate hideaway offers guests luxurious accommodation in 113 well-appointed villas (where guests can choose from either Over Water or Beach locations), exceptional dining options, and a multitude of exceptional experiences.

Other facilities include the magnificent overwater Merana Spa, with its extensive menu of Western and Ayurvedic holistic treatments and a regular transitional residency of the world’s most inspiring wellness practitioners. The Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club cater to children and teens. At the same time, guests of all ages can play against world-famous pros from Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis on the resort’s iconic cobalt -blue tennis courts – or enjoy the brand new Padel Tennis court (one of the only Padel courts in the Maldives where Vakkaru is embracing the demand for one of the fastest-growing sports in the world). The range of exhilarating water sports available at Splash make the most of the Maldives’ exceptional opportunities and include luxury yacht excursions and world-class dive adventures.

All the services and facilities are bound together by a unique hospitality concept, Vakkare, which places a sincere, proactive commitment to care at the core of its operations.

For reservations and general information, visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.