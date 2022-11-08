Korean food festival lands at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, located on Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives is hosting a Korean Food Festival from November 1 to 15, 2022 where guests can spoil their taste buds with one of the world’s finest cuisines. Hail from Seoul, guest Chef Soon-ae Yang has crafted authentic Korean delicacies available for dinner at Hawker – the resort’s casual outdoor dining venue with uninterrupted ocean views – breakfast corner at Island Kitchen, and to conduct Korean cooking class every Sunday and Wednesday.

The Korean Food Festival is part of an effort to present guests the chance to experience tasty and exotic cuisines from other parts of the world while they are staying at the five-star resort, including to cater the growing number of Korean guests to make them feel like home. Korean food is attracting more and more foodies from around the world. South Korea’s cuisine is varied, spicy and emphasises on healthy eating. Kimchi, or pickled cabbage, is the national dish, and is vital to any meal in the country.

During the Korean Food Festival, guests will enjoy a variety of dishes from Korea, featuring world-famous Bibimbap (Korean bowl of rice with assortment of vegetables), GamJa Jeon (traditional Korean potato pancake), Kimchi Fried Rice, Dak Gangjeong (crispy, sweet and sour fried chicken) to Haemul Ramen (Korean spicy noodles with shrimps, squid, crab and mussels). Chef Yang has also prepared few Korean breakfast dishes, available daily at Island Kitchen from 7 AM to 10:30 AM where guests can savour Miyeok Guk (seaweed soup), Gamja Jorim (potato salad), Jap Chae (glass noodles with vegetables and soy sauce) and many more.

With almost twenty years of experience working for different embassies, prestigious leading hotels and top-notch restaurants, such as the VIP Lounge of the Pyeonchang Paralympic Games, Chef Yang will apply her knowledge and expertise to engage with the guests, and to share her knowledge with the resort’s culinary team, to introduce new gastronomy trends and techniques, including to add more nutritious dishes to the menu on a weekly basis to align with the Westin Eat Well philosophy providing guests with balanced and nutritious cuisines.

Designed by award-winning architects PEIA Association, the resort offers 70 villas, distinct eco-friendly Italian design, exceptional dining experiences and a transformative wellness offering. Built overwater, the Heavenly Spa by Westin enhances the sense of calm the water brings, the spa has range of treatments to leave guests re-energised and nourished in both mind and body. With a choice of four unique outlets, The Pearl, Island Kitchen, Hawker and Sunset Bar, guests can experience a delightful range of cuisines during their stay. There is also a state-of-the art WestinWorkout® Fitness Studio with TRX® functional training equipment – great for pre-run workouts, suspension training and offers app based instructional videos by TRX Master Instructors. In addition, there all the facilities expected from a luxury escape including a multi-function recreation ground for tennis, basketball and volleyball. The island life of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort may appear slow for most city dwellers. It has, however, a special rhythm, that allows one to take a step back, immerse themselves with the Atoll’s natural wonders go back home with novel experiences.

For more information: www.westin-maldives.com