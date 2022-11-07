ELE|NA invites collaborations with launch of independent entity Atmosphere Wellness Pvt Ltd

ELE|NA, an award-winning global spa and wellness brand, embarks on bold expansion plans with the formation of an independent wellness entity, Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (AWPL). This announcement marks the brands’ seventh anniversary on 1st November 2022.

Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd. is a vibrant and rapidly expanding wellness company that currently operates seven locations at Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives and plans to expand to India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan.

While the company’s flagship brand, ELE|NA, will continue to serve as a reliable partner to Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, it is now seeking chances to collaborate and expand into other companies throughout the globe.

“It’s exciting times at ELE|NA as we celebrate our 7th Anniversary today along with the business announcement that ELE|NA becoming an independent wellness entity opens us up for new collaborations to raise our portfolio, partnering with global brands to introduce meaningful wellness journeys and retreats,” says Heidi Grimwood, Vice President, ELE|NA Spa.

ELE|NA is an acronym for Elements of Nature, which refers to the five elemental forces of nature – Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water, helps in healing as these energies flow all around and within every individual. It is divided into two sub-brands: ELE|NA Elements of Nature and ELE|NA The Spa.

Offering bespoke wellness journeys under the ‘Wellness Your Way’ programme, itineraries are designed specifically for the guests’ individual needs, highlighting holistic treatments, alternative health therapies, and gourmet plant based cuisine throughout the all-inclusive vacation.

At ELE|NA, guests embark on a holistic journey of wellness, healing, and relaxation, feeling rejuvenated and refreshed as a result of life-changing experiences, where local healing traditions are combined with international beauty and spa treatments to provide a one-of-a-kind experience.

For more information, please visit www.ele-na.com or connect with us on salesandmarketing@ele-na.com