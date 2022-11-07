Sun Siyam Resorts launches new creative department; introduces key roles to elevate brand

Maldivian-owned Sun Siyam Resorts has introduced new key management roles as well as a recently developed Creative Department to its corporation with Sara Siyam as new Creative Director, Claudia Klingbeil as Director of PR & Communications, and Shammun Mohamed as Director of Digital Communications.

The new Creative Department will overlook the brand growth, all aspects of branding and visual content, implement new communications and PR initiatives, develop unique experiences as well as resort-based events.

The creators behind Sun Siyam Resorts strongly believe in local capabilities and have made it their mission to develop Maldivian talent in the hospitality industry, hence with Sara and Shammun joining the creative department, the company brings highly talented young and experienced locals to elevate the brand.

Sara Siyam, Creative Director.

Sara has worked in Sun Siyam Resorts since 2017, starting her journey on a group-level PR Executive role and quickly developed into the Assistant Manager of PR and Marketing. In November 2020, she started her new role at Siyam World Maldives as the PR and Marketing Manager where she played an essential role in developing the branding, content, PR, and communications aspects of the resort. She worked with her team in launching the brand-new property on October 28th 2021.

In her new position as the Creative Director at Sun Siyam Resorts, she will determine the creative vision of the group and enhance brand awareness through public relations, advertising campaigns, brand stories as well as unique experiences and events for each of the Sun Siyam properties. Sara will lead the creative department in implementing new strategies and creative goals to boost the Sun Siyam brand globally. She will also be working closely with the Sun Siyam PR and Marketing teams to implement new strategies.

Sara has a Masters Degree in International Tourism and Hospitality, from James Cook University in Singapore and has a passion for creating new innovative ideas and events. Coming from a family with strong tourism and hospitality background and seeing and experiencing the company from within, Sara has an ambitious goal to make Sun Siyam a one-of-a-kind and unique local brand that emphasises on creating and delivering unique experiences.

Sara said: “Creating limitless and unique experiences has always been a passion of mine, with this dynamic age, there is constant need for innovation, in terms of branding, and experiences we offer, the messages that we convey through different digital platforms and what makes us unique or stand out from the rest. With five different properties in the Maldives, each unique with their offerings and experiences, Sun Siyam Resorts offers something for everyone and by enhancing our creative side and coming up with new ideas for guests’ experiences and events, we will surely be able to take this company to new heights!”

Claudia Klingbeil, Director of PR & Communications.

Originally from Germany, well-travelled, and having lived and worked in Australia, United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, and Europe, Claudia will serve Sun Siyam Resorts as a trusted brand and pr advisor in her new role as Director of PR & Communications and will do so from her base in Spain, Europe. She will develop and implement pr and communications strategies as well as spearhead all global Sun Siyam Resorts PR Agencies to boost brand awareness, cultivate relationships with media, press and journalists, as well as effectively drive global PR activities and editorial opportunities.

Being a versatile and accomplished public relations and communications specialist, Claudia comes with more than a decade of hands-on experience within the global tourism, travel, and luxury hospitality industries. She most recently served Sun Siyam Resorts as a Consulting Director of PR & Marketing during the opening of its newest game-changing Maldives island property Siyam World.

Claudia also played an integral part of the two luxury island openings of Amilla Fushi & Finolhu Maldives, as well as rebranding Huvafen Fushi Maldives while she held the Cluster Director of Communications role at The Small Maldives Island Co.

Having also worked and lived in the United Arab Emirates, with several PR & Marketing Manager roles at public, private, and corporate sector companies such Radisson Blu or The Abu Dhabi Country Club and Al Maya Resorts, Claudia also comes with film production project management know-how as an added value before she started working as a freelancer and consultant for several start-up and global travel, lifestyle, and hospitality brands to help them excel in their public relations, communications, and branding endeavours.

“Claudia’s expertise and in-depth knowledge of communications and PR will be a major asset in implementing our communications strategy, enhance brand exposure, and take the company to the next level. We are extremely excited to have Claudia on the team, leading our public relations and communications division,” said Deepak Booneady, VP of Commercial at Sun Siyam Group.

Shammun Mohamed, Director of Digital Communications.

Shammun Mohamed brings with him a new level of innovation and creativity. Shammun has a Degree in Mass Communication from NICC in Bangalore, started his creative journey at Ahmed Fahud Studio, a local advertising firm, and has worked at Sun Siyam Resorts as a PR Executive and as the Cluster PR Manager for Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli, His true calling and passion lies in the creation of content and storytelling. As the Director of Digital Communications, Shammun will be responsible for developing, managing, and executing communications strategies through all digital platforms and ensure that Sun Siyam digital experiences align with and support its mission, vision, values, brand, reputation, and strategic goals.

Shammun said: “I am really excited to take on this new challenge, with an amazing team and bright and new ideas we will really be able to create something unique and beautiful here at Sun Siyam Resorts and we want to make sure the World knows it! Working at the cutting edge of technology and innovation across multiple platforms by connecting creative approach to the business strategy has always been my calling.”