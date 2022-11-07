Featured News Travel

Joyous festive moments at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

8 views November 7, 2022

With the festive cheer around the corner, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives launches its Festive  Calendar full of exciting activities and experiences. This year’s theme revolves around gastronomic marvels.

Not all winter family holidays are meant to be cold. In fact, winter is a great time to soak up  the Vitamin D in the tropics at Kodhipparu and boat about it to friends and family back at home. A resort known for an authentic, boutique and luxury Maldives experience, the little ones can spot  dolphins right from the villa, run wild across the lush leafy island, try their luck with Jetskid, Jet-skiing  for kids and even brave diving for kids.

At this boutique luxury resort of Kodhipparu, guests can sit back  and listen to the calming waves of the turquoise lagoon, admire the unbelievable and some of the most  photographed sunsets in the world, and bubble away with the ongoing wine pairing and champagne tasting dinners from one night to another.

This tropical jungle framed by an emerald lagoon hideaway has something for everyone, from an  outdoor rain shower and overwater hammocks to a see-through glass bottom in each villa. This is a  family Christmas holiday with a tropical twist. Nothing screams Christmas holiday like meeting Santa  Claus in high spirits. Under the tropical winter sun of Kodhipparu, the resort opens up a world of  outdoor opportunities for young explorers to embark on this holiday. From Mini-Olympics to exciting  scavenger hunts and reindeer sleigh rides on the ocean, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ Christmas  wonderland is every kid’s tropical dream. Parents can sit back and let the elves at the kids’ club create  magic for the whole family.  

For the more sophisticated traveller, there will be plenty of wine pairing and degustation dinners mixed  with soulful and melty jazz performances. New Year’s Eve will be an event to look forward. A sensation  Breeze Pool Bar party is in prep with full steam ahead, with a stylish countdown, spectacular fireworks,  world-class live DJ entertainment and a fashionable Gala Dinner Event. The days in between will be  balmy and sensational with culinary & mixologists masterclasses, massage lessons, aura reading  sessions and complimentary aqua yoga, or circuit training based on each guest’s tastes, to make this  festive holiday at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, a celebration with incredible moments in time.  

As another year knocks on the doors, the guests are invited to prepare for two weeks of sustainable  festivities where there is ample room to discover love, transform the mind body & soul and re-energise  for the year that awaits across the seas.  

More details about the festive programme are available at bit.ly/FestiveatGPKD 

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

W Maldives launches year-long pop-up menu on World Vegan Day with Celebrity Chef Priyanka Naik
Soneva adds padel tennis to unforgettable experiences in Maldives
Le Meridién Maldives Resort presents glamorous culinary calendar this November
Reethi Beach Resort hosts visiting Chef Salvatore de Rinaldi
Fushifaru Maldives celebrates ‘fabulous 5’ anniversary
Maldives crowned Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination for third year running

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House