Joyous festive moments at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

With the festive cheer around the corner, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives launches its Festive Calendar full of exciting activities and experiences. This year’s theme revolves around gastronomic marvels.

Not all winter family holidays are meant to be cold. In fact, winter is a great time to soak up the Vitamin D in the tropics at Kodhipparu and boat about it to friends and family back at home. A resort known for an authentic, boutique and luxury Maldives experience, the little ones can spot dolphins right from the villa, run wild across the lush leafy island, try their luck with Jetskid, Jet-skiing for kids and even brave diving for kids.

At this boutique luxury resort of Kodhipparu, guests can sit back and listen to the calming waves of the turquoise lagoon, admire the unbelievable and some of the most photographed sunsets in the world, and bubble away with the ongoing wine pairing and champagne tasting dinners from one night to another.

This tropical jungle framed by an emerald lagoon hideaway has something for everyone, from an outdoor rain shower and overwater hammocks to a see-through glass bottom in each villa. This is a family Christmas holiday with a tropical twist. Nothing screams Christmas holiday like meeting Santa Claus in high spirits. Under the tropical winter sun of Kodhipparu, the resort opens up a world of outdoor opportunities for young explorers to embark on this holiday. From Mini-Olympics to exciting scavenger hunts and reindeer sleigh rides on the ocean, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ Christmas wonderland is every kid’s tropical dream. Parents can sit back and let the elves at the kids’ club create magic for the whole family.

For the more sophisticated traveller, there will be plenty of wine pairing and degustation dinners mixed with soulful and melty jazz performances. New Year’s Eve will be an event to look forward. A sensation Breeze Pool Bar party is in prep with full steam ahead, with a stylish countdown, spectacular fireworks, world-class live DJ entertainment and a fashionable Gala Dinner Event. The days in between will be balmy and sensational with culinary & mixologists masterclasses, massage lessons, aura reading sessions and complimentary aqua yoga, or circuit training based on each guest’s tastes, to make this festive holiday at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, a celebration with incredible moments in time.

As another year knocks on the doors, the guests are invited to prepare for two weeks of sustainable festivities where there is ample room to discover love, transform the mind body & soul and re-energise for the year that awaits across the seas.

More details about the festive programme are available at bit.ly/FestiveatGPKD