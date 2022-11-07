W Maldives launches year-long pop-up menu on World Vegan Day with Celebrity Chef Priyanka Naik

On the occasion of World Vegan Day, W Maldives announced its year-long Vegan menu curated in collaboration with celebrity vegan chef & sustainable cuisine champion, Chef Priyanka Naik. The “Go W-egan” menu would be available exclusively at the resort until October 2023.

The Food Network champion and Author of “The Modern Tiffin” was recently at W Maldives for a unique Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience that involved a visit to the nearby local farms at Thoddoo island where she hand-picked ingredients and consciously built the dishes in her menu around these readily available sustainably sourced fruits and vegetables. Chef Priyanka also worked closely with Maldivian Chefs at the resort while preparing the menu, including Chef Baka and Chef Rishma, who gave her more insights and helped her add a local touch in all courses of the menu. As part of the 4-day activation, Chef Priyanka Naik held a special sustainable cooking class for guests at the resort, giving them tips and tricks on how to make the best use of leftovers. The highlight of the collaboration was the unveiling of the year-long Go W-egan Menu with a special showcase dinner.

The special menu includes dishes like Spiced-up Watermelon Mint Salad in Tahini Lemon Crema, Double Textured Spicy Blistered Eggplant in Peanut Sauce and Chili Sesame Dressed Charred Sweet Potato with Fresh Coriander & Toasted Almonds among other must-try dishes. The two starters, two main-course and one dessert curated by Chef Priyanka is a special addition to an already vast and varied vegetarian and vegan menu that W Maldives offers and personalises for all guests.

Chef Priyanka Naik is a self-taught Indian American vegan chef, raised in New York. She is an avid traveler who’s been to nearly forty countries, and her globally inspired original recipes, with a focus on sustainability, have been featured on her blog Chef Priyanka and are incorporated into her regular speaking appearances across various shows and events.

Located 25 minutes by seaplane from Male’, W Maldives is a private island playground for those seeking exclusivity and appreciation of a luxury lifestyle brand. The island features 77 private escapes and suites, 27 on the beach and 50 overwater. The resort boasts an overwater specialty restaurant FISH®; all-day dining venue KITCHEN®; BBQ restaurant on the beach FIRE®; sunset and pool bar SIP®; WET® pool bar and deck, and Maldivian pop-up café KADA. Guests visiting W Maldives until October 2023 will be able to ask for the vegan dishes prepared exclusively for the resort by celebrity Chef Priyanka Naik as an additional culinary offering over and above the dining concepts of the resort.

To reserve your stay at W Maldives visit wmaldives.com and for more information on Chef Priyanka Naik visit her website chefpriyanka.com