Outrigger Maldives announces Christmas, New Year activities

Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has announced details of its Christmas and New Year programme, which runs 19 December to 1 January.

A diverse and creative range of activities has been designed for guests who love to eat, drink, keep fit – physically and spiritually – chill or dance to music, learn about marine life such as manta rays and whale sharks and see them in the wild.

Guests who love to eat and drink can enjoy chef Christopher Long’s Christmas market and can sign up for hands-on classes on making sushi, Vietnamese hand rolls, seafood curing, cake decoration, chocolate and wine pairing. There will also be mojito madness and margarita mash-up sessions.

Ideal for couples, guests can request private sunset dinners on the beach and a floating breakfast in their pool villa, which can be over water or on the beach, depending on guest preference.

Surrounded by immaculately clear tropical waters, Outrigger guests can enjoy sunset cruises, big game fishing (catch & release), kayaking around the island, snorkelling safaris and guided scuba dives.

Apart from leading marine trips, the resort’s resident marine biologist, Lynn Jula Kessler, will give presentations on Outrigger’s ZONE – OZONE – its global nature conservation initiative.

A key feature of the festive period on the island will be physical and spiritual fitness. Outrigger’s resident yoga and fitness instructor Ajay Sharma has created a thoughtful and holistic regime of sunrise and sunset hatha yoga, balance and strength sessions, pilates classes, core training, flow yoga, and cross fit.

On New Year’s Eve, management cocktails early evening will be followed by an around-the-globe gourmet journey and then a DJ session from 10.30pm onwards for guests to dance their way into 2023.

The resort will also run a festive Instagram contest. Guests who post images with certain hashtags could win a traditional dhoni sailing boat sunset cocktail for two, a 60-minute couples’ massage, or a beach dinner for two.

The full list of optional Christmas and New Year guest activities is available here.

Only 25 minutes seaplane flight from the modern and efficient seaplane terminal at Male international airport, the newly refurbished Outrigger Maldvies Maafushivaru Resort has been designed to regale guests with 81 bright and well appointed opulent villas and five engaging dining outlets – the foundation of a luxury lifestyle holiday, all with the friendly touch that Outrigger is known for.

For further information, and to book Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, visit outrigger.com or contact your preferred travel agent.