Sense, sustainability: JW Marriott Maldives promotes preservation with sustainable activities for whole family

Sustainability is at the heart of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s ethos and the island haven offers interactive activities for the entire family to enjoy whilst keeping a sustainable approach in place. The resort gives visitors the opportunity to admire the area’s natural beauty while promoting the preservation of the local environment at Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll.

From educational sessions to fun activities, guests can learn more about the magic of the Maldives when they stay at the island haven, where the resort supports the local ecosystem through unique immersive experiences.

Learn about life under the sea with Marine Talk

Tina, the resort’s marine biologist leads fun and interactive chats for all ages at ‘Marine Talk’ where guests can learn about the importance of coral, how JW Marriott Maldives is preserving it and delving into the wonderful wildlife which inhabits Vagaru Island.

From turtles, octopus, eagle rays to the nurse shark, both on land and water, the area is teeming with wildlife, as well as tropical flora. The sessions take place every Saturday at the dive centre and are a great way to introduce the little guests to the wonders of nature.

After the Marine Talk, a boat trip to dolphin spot makes for an unforgettable sunset, the perfect way to end the day.

Teaching little eco-warriors, the impact of waste through sustainable activities

At the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, families are a priority, and educational projects are a key part of helping the little guests and adults alike, appreciate the natural landscape and its living flora and fauna.

Through the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club, arts and crafts sessions aim at reducing waste and providing kids with tangible knowledge and experience on recycling and sustainability.

Children can use a plethora of day-to-day items from plastic bottles to paper cups and toilet paper, or even leaves from around the beautiful resort, to create art and celebrate this idyllic island while understanding the impact of waste.

The Kids Club facilitators teach children through interactive and fun activities, how each one of us can play a part to support climate change and sustainability.

