Iconic family resort: Winning moment for Kurumba Maldives at World Travel Awards

Kurumba Maldives is thrilled to announce that the property has been selected as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort, at the World Travel Awards 2022.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

This is the 3rd year running that Kurumba has received this recognition as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort.

Kurumba was the very first private island resort in the Maldives when it opened its doors in 1972, and a proud pioneer of the tourism industry in the country. Boasting its natural beauty and vibrant atmosphere, the resort is proud to be celebrating this unique milestone for the country, highlighting a journey that has encompassed a half century of significant achievement and growth, and countless memories for all of the guests who have visited this island over the years.

Situated in the North Male Atoll, merely 10 minutes speedboat from both the capital and Malé International Airport, Kurumba is a 5-star resort that peerlessly blends the heritage of the Maldives with contemporary luxuries. On arrival, mere minutes from the airport, guests are greeted with the staples the Maldives are renowned for, a tropical sanctuary of powder soft sands and the azure waters of the Indian Ocean;but it’s the charm of Kurumba that sets this island apart from others. An idyllic home away from home for both couples and families, Kurumba’s pathways through lush foliage and stunning gardens of frangipani, hibiscus and bougainvillea lead to a myriad of private villas steps from the shoreline.

The team Kurumba strives to push the boundaries by consistently creating an inspirational experience followed with passion to its guests and all stake holders.