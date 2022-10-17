JW Marriott Maldives Resort awarded world’s favourite honeymoon spa

Couples looking for a relaxing honeymoon to create everlasting memories and start their married chapter on a high should look no further than JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa – the resort where honeymoon dreams are made.

The resort’s luxurious Spa by JW has just been awarded Favourite Honeymoon Spa – Global at the GlobalSpa Awards 2022, with judges applauding the spa for its service, treatment selections and industry-leading excellence, guaranteed to leave honeymooners mesmerised by their experience.

The annual awards by GlobalSpa magazine recognises international excellence in the spa and wellness industry, including superior services, products and best practice and is audited by a panel of industry experts to ensure authenticity.

Spa by JW is a tropical sanctuary hidden away in a secluded corner of the breathtaking Vagaru Island, where luxury and indulgence blend seamlessly. Known as a favourite for honeymooners to unwind and refresh their senses during their post nuptial holiday, the award puts the spotlight on Spa by JW as the epitome of indulgence – the ultimate destination where honeymooners can relish in couple’s treatments among stunning natural surroundings and absolute tranquility.

“We are thrilled to have been recognised for this award. We strive to master the magic of creating unique romantic staycation experiences, filled with thoughtful details special touches of The Maldives. Couples are continuously looking for ways to reconnect and discover one other. Our team works tirelessly to deliver unforgettably romantic experiences on every corner of the resort,” says Pari, Manager at Spa by JW during the event held at the Spa.

Offering a range of therapies inspired by some of the world’s most ancient practices, Spa by JW ensures that each guest’s mind, body, and spirit are prioritised through a range of beauty and wellbeing treatments with four distinct benefits: Calm, Indulge, Invigorate, and Renew.

Spa by JW is equipped with a Deluxe Treatment Room which is a favourite among couples and offers guests the ultimate in privacy and luxury with a steam room, an ice room, and plunge pool.

Couples can also bond over a selection of activities offered at the spa with some of the resort’s inspiring wellness classes including yoga at the open-air pavilion, fitness classes at the overwater gym or simply take time to relax and rejuvenate with one of the healing treatments including soothing massages and body wraps. Some of the signature treatments at Spa by JW include body scrubs, wraps, couple’s massage, and facials.

A special His & Hers package, an ideal option for honeymooners, allows for a romantic escape to this island idyll for a getaway in the dreamiest of settings. Included in the package is a villa with private pool, daily breakfast at Aailaa, the all-day dining venue, a one-time interactive Steak Masterclass with red wine pairing at the overwater restaurant, Shio, followed by a BBQ session and plating techniques by the resort’s expert chefs and more. In addition to gastronomic surprises, guests can indulge in the Ultimate Aromatherapy Treatment, the Spa by JW’s signature massage for two at the award-winning spa.

For further information and bookings, please visit: https://www.marriott.com/offers/his-her-1346041