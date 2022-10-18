Coco Collection recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Award

Condé Nast Traveler this week announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Coco Collection’s two properties Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu recognised as #18 and #19 Best Resort in the World – Indian Ocean, respectively.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and the full list of winners can be found here.

“We are so honoured to have been voted amongst the best resorts in the Indian Ocean by the readers, our guests! This wonderful achievement is made even more special as this week we celebrate the 50th tourism anniversary in the Maldives, and our own almost 40 years in the industry”, said Coco Collection’s Group General Manager, Mr Siraj Waseem.

Coco Collection was founded by four Maldivian brothers who were united by a shared ethos to convey authentic, locally inspired hospitality to the rest of the world. Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu were each created with environmental sustainability and social responsibility at their core, interwoven with a commitment to preserving the local traditions and sharing the unique heritage of the Maldives through superb hospitality.

The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

Coco Collection specialises in creating true boutique luxury on some of the most beautiful islands in the Maldives. Since its launch in 2005, Coco Collection has crafted five-star destinations of different character and won awards for doing so with passionate flair. Each of their resorts is a haven for lovers of travel and style. Each celebrates traditional Maldivian architecture and ambiance. But each offers a distinct and extraordinary reality.

For reservations and more information about the resorts please visit www.cococollection.com.