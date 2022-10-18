Fairmont Maldives partners with leading electric car brand Polestar

Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, a private island in the Shaviyani atoll, has partnered with design-focused electric car brand, Polestar, to offer airport transfers that are both luxurious and sustainable.

Starting their journey in style, guests will be transported from Malé Airport to the seaplane lounge in the sleek Polestar 2, before embarking on the scenic seaplane journey to the island. This exciting new offering adds to Fairmont Maldives’ existing array of innovative sustainability initiatives, including its expansive solar farm, Coralarium, and new Sustainability Lab.

After arriving in Velana International Airport in Malé, guests will be greeted by a Fairmont Maldives representative and escorted to the seaplane check-in, where their private Polestar 2 transfer will be waiting. Progressive, unique, and crafted entirely from sustainable materials, the Polestar 2 is an advanced electric car designed to continuously reduce its environmental impact. The height of the car allows for commanding passenger views and carves out space for the water-cooled battery pack that lies beneath the cabin. Just this short drive alone will emit more than three times less CO2 than a petrol car and is the start of a Maldivian adventure steeped in sustainable practices.

With a mission to protect and preserve the delicate Maldivian ecosystem, Fairmont Maldives has been innovating in the eco-travel space since its inception in 2018; from the installation of a solar farm to reducing water consumption and using local produce in the restaurants. Guests can explore the Coralarium, an underwater art gallery and coral regeneration project by British eco-artist, Jason deCaires Taylor. Designed to imitate the natural formation of coral, soaring sculptures sitting within the Coralarium provide a home for an abundance of marine life. The resort’s latest initiative involved the launch of the Sustainability Lab, a centre for education and regeneration – specialised machinery turns ocean waste, including ghost nets and plastic, into souvenirs such as luggage tags and essential products for local schools.

A Turtle Ranger Programme teaches young travellers the various conservation techniques used to better protect this endangered species. On the programme, guests can help the on-site marine biologist collect Photo ID tracking data, which they collect on behalf of the Olive Ridley Project, a Maldives-based NGO focused on turtle research. Travellers can also help protect turtle nests, assist hatchlings in their journey from nest to ocean, rescue turtles entangled in ghost nets and collect vital tracking data to monitor migration patterns.

These initiatives are part of Fairmont Maldives’ Save the Ocean programme which is split into three key projects; reef conservation and protection, the Sustainability Lab, and an educational awareness campaign targeted towards both guests and the local community. Each project focuses on different aspects of a sustainable way of saving the ocean and protecting marine biodiversity in the Maldives.

To find out more about Polestar 2 and the sustainable Fairmont Maldives guest journey visit Fairmont.com/Maldives.