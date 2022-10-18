Maldives crowned favourite Indian Ocean destination at Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Condé Nast Traveler this week announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with the Maldives crowned the best destination in the Indian Ocean and Africa region.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and the full list of winners can be found here.

The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

The Maldives received 91.85% of the votes to top the list of the favourite destinations in Indian Ocean and Africa region. Other destinations on the list include:

Bazaruto Archipelago, Mozambique

Mauritius

Seychelles

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Meanwhile, the Maldives has been nominated for three distinguished titles in the World’s category; World’s Leading Destination, World’s Leading Island Destination, and World’s Most Romantic Destination. In addition to this, we are proud to announce that the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has been nominated for the title of the World’s Leading Tourist Board.

The voting links for the four titles are below:

Voting links: