Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives named Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been named Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort at the World Travel Awards 2022.

“It is remarkably inspirational to know that our philosophy of honest hospitality transcends the ordinary, and is embraced with love by our guests all over the world. A huge thank you to our team members as well as partners for bringing our vision of making moments in time to life,” the resort said, in an announcement.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is an oasis of luxury and tranquility, featuring thoughtfully designed spaces across the island alongside modern interiors inspired by the elements unique to the Maldives. The resort’s generous range of leisure facilities includes an overwater spa with seven treatment rooms, a fully equipped marine sports centre, a recreation beach club, Little Explorers kids’ club, three outstanding destination-dining offerings and an infinity pool.

Established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, the World Travel Awards is recognised internationally as an arbiter of excellence in the luxury travel sector.