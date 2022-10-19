Baros Maldives named Indian Ocean’s most romantic resort at World Travel Awards

Baros Maldives has won the “Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2022” award from the World Travel Awards for the tenth consecutive year.

Recognised for the exceptional romance delivered on the island, Baros constantly strives to live up to the promise of extraordinary service, private and elegantly luxurious villas, exquisite culinary offerings, and memorable romantic experiences.

For nearly 50 years, iconic Baros has been curating outstanding and memorable romantic moments for guests through personalised yet discreet service and unique experiences. It is a destination offering an array of choices for every kind of couple, irrespective of their preferences, be it a romantic cruise or an intimate dinner over the lagoon for two. Every space in Baros is designed to exude warmth and guarantees total privacy, enabling truly meaningful connections. From honeymoons to anniversaries and all the special milestones in between, Baros delivers moments of magic enveloped in cocooning intimacy. Guests can treat themselves to absolute bliss with the multitude of romantic adventures provided at the iconic island resort.

Adding to the tantalising adventures, Baros is introducing even more activities, including a highly romantic cruise on Nooma, its traditional Maldivian Dhoni, as well as a movie night on the iconic Piano Deck. In addition to enjoying the magnificent culinary compositions atop the blue lagoon, guests can now create unique moments as they savour the sunset over the waters. Couples looking for a romantic escape can book the special Romantic Moments package designed to create unforgettable memories.

Baros invites couples to a romantic escapade this festive season with “A Magical Baros Tale”. This timeless enchanted journey invites guests to bountiful adventures with a special festive itinerary.

“It is an honour and privilege to deliver magical moments to our beloved guests and to be recognised as the most romantic destination in the Indian Ocean for the tenth consecutive year. We are determined to deliver enchanting romance and intimacy on Baros and continuously seek to create the most extraordinary romantic moments.

With new offers and experiences, we are looking to take the romance at Baros to a new height and deliver our guests the ultimate romantic escape,” comments Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros.

Guests can contact reservations@baros.com or dial +960 664 26 72 to start crafting their perfect romantic escape to Baros.