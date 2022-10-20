Maldives promoted at ITB Asia as most preferred destination in South East Asia

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) is taking part in ITB Asia 2022, alongside 18 industry partners, to market the Maldives as the most preferred destination in the South East Asian market.

The event is held in Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, from 19th to 21st October 2022. During the fair, MMPRC will maintain destination presence, provide the latest information to the South East Asia market, and provide a platform for the industry partners to promote their properties in one of Asia’s leading fairs.

ITB Asia is one of the region’s leading travel B2B trade shows, designed to be the primary event for the Asia Pacific travel industry. The event features thousands of exhibiting companies from the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East. This includes exhibitors from every sector of the industry, from destinations, airlines and airports, hotels and resorts, theme parks and attractions, and a diverse range from tourism companies.

Through this event, MMPRC will market the Maldives as a preferred holiday destination along with our products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses, liveaboards), and unique experiences available here. We will also promote the Maldives as a safe destination for travellers.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of MMPRC, Thoyyib Mohamed is scheduled to take part in a discussion titled, ‘Destination Rediscoveries’ alongside the Japan National Tourism Organisation. During the panel, Thoyyib will speak about the emergence of digital campaigns and virtual events, hybrid events, and shifting traveller trends accompanied by a video presentation.

From January to September 2022, the Maldives welcomed 23,080 tourists from the region. MMPRC has been holding several activities targeting this market, including joint-marketing campaigns with major stakeholders, outdoor advertising campaigns, participation in fairs, hosting webinars, an E-Learning program and other events. This includes a Cabvertising Campaign with MyBump Media, participation in Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 2022, MATTA 2022, Thailand Dive Expo 2022, and ADEX Asia Singapore 2022. Our activities also included hosting a familiarisation trip for the Indonesian Media.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.