Maldives showcased at one of India’s largest MICE tourism events MILT Congress

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has represented the destination at one of India’s largest MICE related tourism events, MILT Congress 2022.

This year’s MILT congress was held at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, from 13-14th July 2022. The MICE India & Luxury Travel Congress (MILT) is defined as the “it” event where the world gets to meet Indian MICE & luxury travel buyers. It provides the perfect opportunity for potential destinations and tourism service providers to market their products to India’s USD 93 billion outbound business travel market and USD 45 billion outbound tourism market.

Over the past years, MILT has gained a reputation for bringing together carefully vetted Indian MICE buyers to meet international suppliers. Visitors to the event include; corporate travel decision makers; potential investors in the field of hospitality; leisure and travel industry; top outbound Indian travel agencies and luxury buyers; film production houses; and destination wedding planners.

MMPRC participated in this event to market ways b+leisure travellers can “Redefine MICE” events in the Maldives. Through the participation, MMPRC was able to promote tourism products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards), the scattered geography of the islands, and the privacy, safety and unique experiences the destination offers to visitors of all segments.

Participation in this event also came as part of MMPRC’s marketing strategy for the Indian market, which is based on conducting ambient campaigns to strengthen Maldives’ brand in all major cities, identify channels to access the luxury market segment, promote affordable holiday options, and focus on specific advertising for honeymooners and family holidays, combined with guest house stays.

As of 8th June 2022, India is the leading source market for the Maldives with over 104,800 tourists visiting the destination from this market. India contributed 14.3% to the market share from the total 732,884 arrivals recorded to the Maldives during this period. India was also the largest market in 2021 with over 278,740 travellers and a market share of 22.6%. Similarly, India was the largest market in 2020 with an arrival figure of 62,960 and a market share of 11.3%.

MMPRC has been holding several activities targeting this market including E learning campaign with 2HUB, influencer & celebrity familiarisation trips, participation in fairs such as OTM 2022, Satte 2022, and TTF 2022, as well as series of special Maldives Roadshows in different Indian cities.

Ongoing activities for this market include digital campaigns with Thomas Cook, PickYourTrail, and promotion on Vistara Inflight magazine. Upcoming activities planned by MMPRC for the Indian market include TV promotions, radio campaigns with top radios, JMP with airlines, Tour Operators and Travel Agencies.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.