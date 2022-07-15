Escape, explore, enjoy: JW Marriott inspires families to come together and truly connect

With borders reopening across Asia and summer around the corner, JW Marriott Hotels and Resorts in the Asia Pacific (excluding China) is inspiring families to join the great multigenerational escapes and spend quality time together.

Whether families plan to travel together or venture on a local getaway, JW Marriott is a haven of inspired luxury, offering intuitive services and experiences that every generation can indulge in, ensuring that the whole family can come together for their most meaningful moments.

Inspired by founder J. Willard Marriott’s principle of mindfulness, the brand’s signature programs are carefully curated to help guests be fully present, foster connections, and revitalise the mind, body, and spirit.

Family by JW is an interactive programme for both children and adults to promote engagement and enrichment among all family members. Providing a multi-sensory experience, the signature JW Garden is where herbs and vegetables are grown in-house and incorporated into various touchpoints of the guest journey. Throughout the hotel, guests are encouraged to experience a holistic approach to well-being with tranquil spaces, Mindful Moments, and Sensory Programming.

Underwater Adventures at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is the ultimate family resort with up to 100 activities available for children at the Family by JW – Little Griffins Kids Club. The architecture of the kids club is inspired by a pirate ship with beach huts, providing an element of discovery in every room for young underwater-themed enthusiasts. Activities such as treasure hunts, arts and crafts, and interactive island exploration will whisk the young adventurers on true adventures of a lifetime.

The two-story Duplex Beach Pool Villas overlooking the stunning Indian Ocean is the ultimate luxurious island living accommodating up to four adults and two children, ensuring plenty of space for the whole family to relax and unwind together.