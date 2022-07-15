Heritance Aarah Maldives launches adults-only suites

Heritance Aarah Maldives, situated on a beautiful island in Raa Atoll, has announced the launch of its new and exclusive adults-only Ocean Suites, that are set against the scenic backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

Presenting guests with the most generous holiday experience, the Premium All-Inclusive Ocean Suites at Heritance Aarah elevate the conventional all-inclusive offering to new heights with superior amenities and facilities, exquisite cuisine and concoctions perfected by Olympic Culinary winners, a selection of premium spirits and wines, as well as complimentary spa treatments and excursions.

The all-inclusive offerings at the Ocean Suites include a bottle of Champagne on arrival, mini-bar replenished twice daily, two bottles of spirits selected by the guest added to the in-villa mini-bar daily, a fully stocked wine cellar encompassing an international selection of wines, signature dine around experiences and the 3Cs – Ice Cream, Candy and Cocktails from the Naughty Carts roaming the island.

Bask in the serene views surrounding the Udaras Infinity Pool Bar as you sip on some signature cocktails or indulge in a wide selection of premium organic and bio-dynamic wines at Falhu Bar. Additionally, experience a unique dining experience combining contemporary fusion cuisine along with the perfect pairing of wine at Baani, all exclusively dedicated to the guests staying in the Ocean Suites.

Relax and wake-up up for a late breakfast available until lunch hour at Ralu or enjoy breakfast that is customised to your liking at the infinity pool. Apart from the three dedicated F&B outlets, individuals living in the Ocean Suites can also enjoy the exquisite selection of six additional restaurants allowing guests to embark on a fabulous gourmet journey and savour fine cuisine from around the world.

Furthermore, the Ocean Suite guests are also provided spa credit at the Medi Spa, two complimentary excursions per guest, including sunset cruise and night fishing, a complimentary introductory dive in the lagoon and a selection of non-motorised water sports, among many other offers which are part of the all-inclusive package. While enjoying the all-inclusive offering, guests can also indulge in curated menus, romantic beach dinners, movie nights on the beach, excursions and more.