The Ritz-Carlton to host first Marriott Maldives cocktail competition

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced the launch of the first Marriott Maldives Cocktail Competition.

Taking place on July 20th, 2022, this luxury resort will host Bartenders from each of the Marriott properties present in Maldives. Representatives from Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will put their skills into action to create their signature cocktails, inspired by Maldivian flavours, for an afternoon to remember.

Eau Bar and La Locanda, two of the resort’s 7 restaurants and bars will host this 2-part competition, where guests and celebrity Judge, Colin Chia, will select the best cocktails, winner of the Iconic Hospitality Award 2022 and renowned bartender from Nutmeg & Clove, based in Singapore.

“This is the first cocktail collaboration amongst all Marriott properties”, says Marco Barsotti, Director of Beverages for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, who is eager to establish Maldives as a destination known for its local flavours in both food and drinks.

This activation follows the resort’s Behind the Bar initiative, with its inaugural event in 2021, where the exquisite island retreat burst on to the scene introducing exceptional gastronomic experiences to the unique Fari Islands’ concept.

Each residency has introduced some of the world’s most talked about libations – some with a twist, and will incorporate exclusive masterclasses for guests to create an enviable cocktail arsenal to take home.

After the competition, Colin Chia will be the next to take over the resort for a new edition of Behind the Bar, on July 21st and 22nd.