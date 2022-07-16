Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi named among best resorts in world, Asia

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has been celebrated in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022 as No.3 Best Resort Hotel in the World and No.1 Best Resort Hotel in Asia.

The resort was also named as No.1 Best Spa in the Maldives by Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia in their very first Asia’s Best Awards.

“We are humbled and tremendously grateful for these prestigious recognitions. This could only be made possible by the hard work, dedication and passion of our exceptional team members”, said General Manager Etienne Dalancon.

“A heartfelt thank you to our valued guests for their trust and support in obtaining this remarkable accolade, which is testament to the incredible work of our team members as we continue to strive for excellence in one of the most beautiful destinations in the world.”

Situated in one of the most beautiful, sought-after locations in the world, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers guests unparalleled, bespoke service and unforgettable experiences. Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the fascinating underwater world, to the mesmerising Waldorf Astoria Spa or new Aqua Wellness Centre, guests are spoilt for choice.

Taking privacy to a new level, last year the resort launched Ithaafushi – The Private Island, a hyper-exclusive 350,000 square-foot private island, the largest of its kind in the Maldives and can accommodate up to 24 guests.