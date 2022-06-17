Visit Maldives launches campaign with Veepee in France

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has launched a marketing campaign with Veepee to position the Maldives as a top of the mind destination in the French market. This campaign will be held for 10 days from 13th June 2022 onwards.

Veepee, is a French based company that created the concept of flash sales. They are a leader in Europe in the Flash Sales business with 24 million members in France. The company has become a major player in e-commerce and is organised in close collaboration with more than 3,000 major brands. Veepee has an affluent audience who are constantly searching for their next holiday destination, which guarantees great publicity for the destination through this campaign.

During the joint campaign with Veepee, MMPRC will promote the Maldives’ tourism products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards), the unique experiences available for tourists from the destination, the different segments of tourism available in the country, and the latest travel guidelines to the French market.

During this campaig, Maldives will be marketed on Veepee’s homepage, which is frequented by up to 3 million unique visitors. A dedicated website will also be created for the destination, accessible from within Veepee’s website, while an advertisement of Maldives will be posted on the banner of the travel page of Veepee. An emailer with the information of the destination will also be sent to the 9 million visitors of Veepee.

This campaign is held as part of MMPRC’s marketing strategy for France, which focuses on showcasing the Maldives as the most preferred holiday destination for French travellers across all affluent segments and profiles. The campaign will create great visibility for the destination and entice an engaging audience to book their next holiday in the Maldives.

As of 8th June 2022, 732,884 tourists visited the Maldives, with France contributing 3.9% of the total market share. During this period, France ranked as the 7th top source market to the destination with 28,904 tourists arrivals.

MMPRC has planned several activities targeting the French market under the effort to maintain destination visibility. This includes joint-marketing campaigns, webinars, participation in major fairs and exhibitions, outdoor advertising, roadshows, and hosting familiarisation trips. Many such activities are in the pipeline for this market for this year as well.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.