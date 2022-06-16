Maldives’ largest under ocean restaurant Only BLU opens at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi

Only BLU, the newest restaurant in the Maldives, invites diners on an unforgettable culinary journey beneath the ocean. Launched on 13 June 2022, Only BLU is one of the most sought-after outlets in the destination. Surrounded by exotic blue hues and a colourful flow of marine life, this deep-sea dining experience is a unique way of connecting with nature and with loved ones.

The restaurant is accessed through a wooden jetty between the two island resorts, OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi. As guests descend 6.8 meters below sea level, they pass by an open kitchen showcasing the chefs’ artistry in an inviting display and are welcomed with canapes and sparkling wine.

There is a distinctly ‘only blue’ vibe with colours, patterns, and textures all chosen to complement the spectacular ocean vistas. A horseshoe-shaped design ensures every table has its own window view of the coral reef. With a 190sqm dining space and 46 seats, Only BLU is the largest under ocean restaurant in the Maldives.

While the show-stealer is the mesmerising under ocean setting, the Modern Gourmet Cuisine is just as tempting. Dining experience is personalised with a choice of seafood and fish, meat and poultry, or vegetarian fare, all paired with red and white wines and a selection of beers. On-menu are carefully crafted dishes such as:

Panko and Sesame Crusted Tofu served with enoki mushroom, scallion, and tossed greens

Maldivian Yellow Fin Tuna Poke served with Peruvian avocado, Spanish onion, mango, and edamame

Guinea Fowl Ballotine served with foie gras and wild mushroom emulsion, spinach, potato pave, and butter tossed young root vegetables

Plates of delicious appetisers and mains are stacked in rantangs (wooden stands) and placed on the table – creating a personalised culinary tower that adds an element of visual delight. The smart and discreet service keeps the focus completely on savouring the flavours and soaking in the spellbinding marine show.

At OBLU SELECT Lobigili, the Lobi PlanTM includes one complimentary dining experience at Only BLU for a minimum of four days of stay. Dining at Only BLU is not included in the Fushi PlanTM. However, guests at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi have the option of booking lunch or dinner for an additional charge.

Speciality Food Truck Experience

For those looking to step out and relish a carefree meal on the beach, there are two vibrant food trucks – Gaadiya 17 at Lobigili island and The Copper Pot Food Truck at Ailafushi island, which serve grab-and-go style grills.

Gaadiya 17, opened on 13 June 2022,specialises in certified, farm-raised game meat. On the menu are Angus Striploin and Kobe Tataki steaks, Wild Maldivian Lobster, Lagoon Prawns, and Octopus Legs. The Copper Pot Food Truck is all about fresh Surf & Turf grills.

These aromatic and succulent dishes can be savoured by the ocean, enveloped in starry skies, soft music, and a refreshing breeze.

At OBLU SELECT Lobigili, guests can also dine at Ylang Ylang all-day restaurant and relax at the eye-catching Swing Bar with an infinity pool. Dining options at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi include the Element X Restaurant which serves modern Western, Central Asian, and Far Eastern cuisines and X360 Bar featuring a 1000 sqm infinity pool. La Promenade, opened on 11 June 2022, offers an engaging social scene with a café and wine boutique.

Jorge Amaro, the General Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, says, “Our engineering teams have pulled together a remarkable feat with Only BLU – which immerses guests in a creative, soul-warming food journey. We have curated a world of exquisite flavours at both resorts. Every day brings fresh, new dining options for our guests to explore.”

OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi are both located in North Malé Atoll, Maldives and are reachable by a convenient 15-minutes speedboat journey from Velana International Airport in Malé.