Kandima Maldives wins Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2022

Kandima Maldives the ultimate lifestyle (desti)nation, known for its adrenaline filled vacation offering in the Maldives to guests of all ages, perfect for families, couples, groups of friends and honeymooners, with a unique experience offerings varying from exotic culinary to aquatic adventures to fitness activities to award winning wellness offerings or just an unparalleled view of the pristine waters on a 3Km long island, Kandima Maldives has something for everybody! This year, meeting the expectation of the travellers with unmatched positive reviews of the guests from all over the world, the game-changing resort has yet again won the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2022.

The accolade reflects the unbiased reviews of travellers from across the globe on Tripadvisor, the world’s largest online travel community. Travellers’ Choice Award recognises properties that earn consistently great user reviews. Its winners are amongst the top 10% of hotels on Tripadvisor worldwide and Kandima Maldives stands tall in this distinct category.

Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager, Kandima Maldives expressed, “We are extremely excited with this win and grateful to our guests for helping us win this accolade once again for this year! We at Kandima strive to achieve the warmest and most genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions for guests who love to stay ahead of all trends. We strive to offer an anything but ordinary experience at the heart of every guest offering at Kandima and the team at island continues to strive towards the best guest experience with differentiation, which has been the continuous key to our win over the years!”

At Kandima Maldives, the stay is much more than just a holiday, it’s an affordable lifestyle! Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima Maldives offers a choice of 264 stylishly designed studios and villas, with an extraordinary selection of 10 restaurants, bars and other dining options with endless tropical views, Kandima is a perfect Maldivian getaway with an exciting mix of active lifestyle and entertainment all day every day, redefining the traveller’s expectation towards the Maldives. Whether you seek for adrenaline-packed adventures or a relaxing getaway Kandima Maldives has got you covered.

Every day at Kandima is a celebration of life! The resort goes live each day from morning to night with plenty of fun-packed entertainment and an endless list of cool experiences to choose from. As the top go-to (desti)nation for travellers coming from around the world, we reimagine people’s lifestyles like no other! #AnythingButOrdinary #MyKindofplace

Based on the values of the umbrella brand Pulse Hotels & Resorts – smart, playful, rooted, responsible, human – Kandima Maldives is a place with a soul, deeply rooted and respectful of our guests, colleagues, community, culture, and surroundings. Here, it is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and smart solutions that make use of the latest innovations – not to mention a playful spirit!