MMPRC, TripZilla initiate joint campaign to promote Maldives in Southeast Asia

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has initiated a joint campaign with Tripzilla, to position Maldives as a leading destination in the Southeast Asian market.

Held from March until June this year, this Business-to-Consumer (B2C) campaign is part of Tripzilla’s series titled ‘Travelling Again’. Under this campaign, the Maldives will be promoted as one of the safest destinations to travel to for Southeast Asian (SEA) travellers.

TripZilla is a culture and travel digital publication for those with a sense of adventure. The company creates authentic travel content highlighting trends, places, food, and people. With a reach of over 25 million consumers every month, Tripzilla is the leading culture and travel digital publication in Southeast Asia.

Under this campaign, 4 articles on the Maldives will be published on Tripzilla’s website and their respective social media accounts. The articles will cover MMPRC’s tourism products (resorts, guesthouses/homestays, liveaboards, and hotels) and the unique experiences available from the Maldives. Aligned with our market strategies for Southeast Asia, the articles will also promote the Maldives as a leading destination for families and Muslim travellers. The article will also highlight the stringent safety measures in place and the safety provided by the naturally-distanced geography of Maldives. In addition, a studio edited video showcasing the beauty of Maldives will be shared on Facebook and Instagram, alongside other social media promotional posts.

From January to February this year, the Maldives welcomed 1,194 from the SEA market. MMPRC held several social media/digital campaigns and other activities for the SEA market in the previous year, to maintain destination momentum and increase arrivals from the countries in this market, including an immensely successful similar campaign with TripZilla last year, which achieved 1.2 million impressions.

Activities in the pipeline for the SEA market for 2022 include campaigns with Apple Vacations, Hipwee, and a Cabvertising campaign with Mybump media. Additionally, MMPRC also plans to conduct the Maldives E-Learning Program and participate in activities such as MATTA fair, Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) and Thailand Dive Expo.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews.

The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year. MMPRC has planned over 60 in-person events for the year 2022, including 11 fairs, roadshows and events scheduled for just the first quarter.