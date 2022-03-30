Ali Shaukath, HRM at OBLU SELECT Sangeli, recognised as top Global HR Leader

Ali Shaukath, currently working as the Human Resources Manager at OBLU SELECT Sangeli as a part of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, has received the Top-Most HR Leaders Global Award. This prestigious award was conferred in the 2022 Edition of the World HRD Congress.

World HRD Congress brings together thousands of professionals in attendance from over 133 countries. It strongly believes that elements such as Trust at work, Passion at work, and Agility at work are essential for a futuristic organisational approach.

In an illustrious career spanning 20 years, Ali Shaukath has earned extensive and diversified work experience at some of the finest international hospitality brands. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Gloucestershire and an Associate Degree in Human Resources Management from Maldives Business School.

A down to earth Maldivian professional, Shaukath has a shining track record of leading pre-opening activities at five luxury resorts in the Maldives. He has also received the 50 Most Talented HR Leaders award in the Maldives by hrmaldives in 2017 and 2018 for his remarkable Employee Engagement initiatives.

Monica Suri the General Manager of OBLU SELECT Sangeli says, “Ali Shaukath is one amongst two Maldivian HR leaders to receive this highly competitive global award. Through his actions, emotionally sincere approach and innovative policies and strategies, Shaukath has infused the Joy of Giving philosophy within our team. Creating a rewarding and equal opportunity workplace, where each colleague is motivated to bring their best to work every day. We are all very proud of Shaukath, and his achievement inspires all of us to continue doing the very best for our guests and each other.”

OBLU SELECT Sangeli, a part of COLOURS OF OBLU brand, is situated in the North-Western tip of Malé Atoll, Maldives. Ideal for couples, families and groups, the five-star resort offers exciting underwater and over-water experiences. It has its very own mini-island, connected by a jetty of over-water villas. ‘One Banyan Island’ adds an extra layer of privacy and romance with its adults-only pool bar, two specialty restaurants and exclusive over-water honeymoon suites.

The COLOURS OF OBLU portfolio also includes – OBLU NATURE Helengeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.