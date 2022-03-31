Maldives, MMPRC win prestigious awards at Global MICE Congress & Awards 2022

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has won two prestigious awards at the Global MICE Congress & Awards 2022, held on 22nd March at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, India.

The Maldives won the title for “Most Preferred Tourist Destination 2021” and, additionally, MMPRC earned the award for the “Best Marketing Initiative of the year” for our “Redefining MICE” campaign.

This year marks the fourth installation of the Global MICE Congress & Awards. The events are organised by prominent industry professionals with over 29 years of experience conducting events in 23 states of India and 18 countries globally, responsible for several celebrated events such as the World Marketing Congress and CMO Asia.

These awards are an independent brand recognition exercise initiated to give recognition to those brands and marketers who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective marketing practices in the world. The mission of the Global MICE Congress & Awards is to educate and disseminate the importance of branding in the world.

MMPRC’s “Redefining MICE” programme, launched on the sidelines of the MILT Congress 2021, is a concept that aims to redefine the ideas in the current market regarding traveling to conduct meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) activities. Given the natural advantages of the Maldives when it comes to safety, seclusion and privacy, the destination is able to cater to any and all kinds of MICE travellers while seamlessly integrating business concepts into leisure activities, resulting in a unique blend of MICE experiences that have proven exceptionally popular to global audiences.

MMPRC has been running promotional activities and campaigns for the global and targeted audiences to accelerate the success of the MICE industry in the Maldives.

MMPRC has already participated in several large tourism fairs in India this year, one of the largest source markets for MICE travellers, such as OTM 2022, and have partnered with relevant and prominent industry partners from India for joint-campaigns such as the Tri Campaign with Yatra & Go Air, and the EDM Campaign with Exchange4Media. MMPRC currently has a ‘Destination Online Training E-learning’ campaign ongoing with 2HUB, and several other exciting joint-activities, and major marketing and advertising campaigns in the pipeline for this year which includes campaign with Thomas Cook, campaign with Pick Your Trail as well as familiarisation trips with influencers and celebrities.

Of the quantitative methods to substantiate the success of MMPRC’s marketing activities promoting the Maldives as a destination, the annually increasing rates of tourist arrivals to the Maldives, and the awards and accolades earned by the country as a holiday destination, speak the loudest.

MMPRC has secured several key industry honours for the Maldives over the past few years, winning 29 awards and accolades in 2019, 16 in 2020, and 35 awards and accolades in 2021. This includes the privilege of the Maldives being recognised as the “World’s Leading Destination” at the World Travel Awards (WTA) for two consecutive years, in 2020 and 2021. MMPRC also won the title for “Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board” award at the WTA 2021.