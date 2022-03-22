Travel Trade Maldives reveals stunning new award design for TTM Awards 2022

Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) has introduced the new award design with additional award categories for TTM Maldives 2022.

The concept behind the new award design is to showcase significant elements from our archipelago in an award. Hence, the design incorporates varying shades of blue you can see in the oceans and lagoons of the Maldives, along with corals and a majestic whale shark.

TTM partners can now apply for the awards until 31st May 2022 and resorts can apply to a maximum of 3 categories if they fit the criteria. Award winners will be selected through a voting process. The voting process will consist of 25% votes from the TTM editorial team, 25% vote taken from an expert panel and 50% vote taken from the public for all the categories except for the top producer’s award. Top producers award winners will consist of 100% vote from travel trade professionals from hotels and resorts.

TTM Maldives 2022 is scheduled to take place from 23rd to 25th August 2022 and the Awards and Gala Night will be held on 25th August 2022 at CROSSROADS Maldives. With the addition of new award categories, the award and gala night is set to be even larger and better this year, providing all tourism industry professionals with a fun-filled evening. The deadline for the award nomination is 15th March 2022.

Resorts can now apply for the award, from https://www.traveltrademaldives.com/awards-registration, and for further information and inquiries, please contact ttm@traveltrademaldives.com,