Traditional Ayurvedic master Vipin Raj announces residency at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is excited to welcome wellness master, Vipin Raj, who brings to the island a series of physical, mental and spiritual treatments that specialise in chakra balancing and energy healing.

Born into a traditional Ayurvedic practitioner family in India, Vipin Raj is a skilled and notable marma healer who works closely with individuals to offer a holistic wellbeing to everyday life.

With over 15 years in practice, Vipin has previously participated in wellness residencies at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons and was previously the Ayurveda Specialist at Six Senses Hotels Resorts & Spas. The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is thrilled to announce the new residency with an industry-leading practitioner to deliver guests a world-class wellness experience in the usual Standard style.

Certified in India, Vipin’s best-in-class treatments will be available to all hotel guests throughout the residency, as well as offering each a complimentary 20-minute lifestyle consultation along with his profound meditation classes.

Vipin’s treatments will include a 60 minute Energy Healing Session, a practice comprising of individual readings which involves balancing and removing any energy blocks, and the Marma Body Alignment Massage, a rare body alignment technique only used by a few therapists with the acquired skill, combining chakra balancing. Other treatments include the Ayurvedic Abhyanga Massage, using warm herbal oils prepared in India and a Stress Buster Head & Foot Therapy, reflexing pressure points.

Vipin Raj’s treatments will take place in The Spa’s Ocean views from one of the nine private rooms, along with an indoor hydrotherapy playground boasting a traditional communal Hamman, cypress aroma steam room and contract plunge shower. The perfect place to recover, play, chill and explore.