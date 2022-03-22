Featured News Spa Travel Wellness

Traditional Ayurvedic master Vipin Raj announces residency at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

0 views March 22, 2022

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is excited to welcome wellness master, Vipin Raj, who brings to the island a series of physical, mental and spiritual treatments that specialise in chakra balancing and energy healing.

Born into a traditional Ayurvedic practitioner family in India, Vipin Raj is a skilled and notable marma healer who works closely with individuals to offer a holistic wellbeing to everyday life.

With over 15 years in practice, Vipin has previously participated in wellness residencies at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons and was previously the Ayurveda Specialist at Six Senses Hotels Resorts & Spas. The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is thrilled to announce the new residency with an industry-leading practitioner to deliver guests a world-class wellness experience in the usual Standard style.

Certified in India, Vipin’s best-in-class treatments will be available to all hotel guests throughout the residency, as well as offering each a complimentary 20-minute lifestyle consultation along with his profound meditation classes.

Vipin’s treatments will include a 60 minute Energy Healing Session, a practice comprising of individual readings which involves balancing and removing any energy blocks, and the Marma Body Alignment Massage, a rare body alignment technique only used by a few therapists with the acquired skill, combining chakra balancing. Other treatments include the Ayurvedic Abhyanga Massage, using warm herbal oils prepared in India and a Stress Buster Head & Foot Therapy, reflexing pressure points.

Vipin Raj’s treatments will take place in The Spa’s Ocean views from one of the nine private rooms, along with an indoor hydrotherapy playground boasting a traditional communal Hamman, cypress aroma steam room and contract plunge shower. The perfect place to recover, play, chill and explore.

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Travel Trade Maldives reveals stunning new award design for TTM Awards 2022
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island unveils first look following expansive multi-million dollar renovation
Anantara Kihavah crowned ‘Best Hotel in the Maldives’ by DestinAsian Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards
COLOURS OF OBLU unveils fabulous new adults-only resort OBLU SELECT Lobigili
Dusit Thani Maldives appoints Vinod Mathew as Director of Revenue
Soneva partners with iChild to introduce free experiential eco-learning resources for UK classrooms, schooling at home

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House