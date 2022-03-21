Conrad Maldives Rangali Island unveils first look following expansive multi-million dollar renovation

As the Maldives celebrates its 50th anniversary as a tourist destination this year, one of the idyllic islands’ first luxury resorts, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island officially unveils its extensive renovation with never-before-seen spaces offering beautifully reimagined accommodations including 50 new overwater villas, as well as food & beverage venues and Over-water Spa.

Following an extensive multi-year redevelopment, the resort’s now-complete refurbishments elevate Conrad Maldives Rangali Islands’ signature hospitality with thoughtful experiences and refreshed interiors.

Reputed for forward-thinking innovation in the design space as home to the world’s first underwater residence, the Muraka, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s refreshed offerings continue to showcase impeccable design capabilities that put a spotlight on the unique natural surroundings of the South Ari Atoll.

As part of its Grand Relaunch, guests of the twin-island resort can expect:

50 refreshed Overwater Villas in Rangali Island

Revamped Over-water Spa and brand new Gym

Elevated dining experiences with makeovers to three celebrated restaurants and bars

Brand new Teens Club and enhanced Kids Club

Overwater Villas in Rangali Island

The 50 refreshed overwater villas on the Rangali Island side of the resort have been revitalised to include stylish new interiors, combining integrated indoor-outdoor living spaces with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean and direct access to a private sun deck.

The updated villas demonstrate the resort’s signature style of simplicity and laid-back luxury through clean lines and muted tones that emphasise the breath-taking surrounding landscape.

Offering a minimalist aesthetic, the interior design gives the space a natural, bright, and airy feel intended to focus on the beauty just outside of the villa. Neutral hues and natural textures come together to highlight the stunning azure blues of the surrounding South Ari Atoll, and an open floor plan structure offers unparalleled views from every room. Exposed beams and matching wooden ceiling fans in the space are layered with various woodwork throughout augmenting the feeling of openness and elevating the classic Maldivian overwater villa, which originated at the hotel. Large mirrors are used throughout to maximise light and reflect the gorgeous scenery.

Characterised by spaces that transition naturally from indoors to outdoors, renovated villas offer brand new furnishings, appliances and reimagined interior architecture that elevates the hotel’s already-top notch accommodations. Promoting a sense of harmony with the environment, the new design aims to awaken but not overwhelm the senses and provide absolute privacy and exclusivity.

Over-water Spa

The new Conrad Maldives Over-water Spa preserves the overall look and feel of the celebrated spa while offering refreshed reception and treatment areas alongside brand new indoor and outdoor relaxation spaces.

The first of its kind to open in the Maldives, the Over-water Spa offers a fully immersive experience from start to finish, invigorating mind, body and soul through practices from soulful mediation to therapeutic pampering. As a result of the renovations, the passage between the resort and the spa will seamlessly transition guests through a portal into an open-air cocoon of wellness and elevated consciousness for a truly alchemizing experience.

In collaboration with ISUN, Conrad Maldives’ Over-water Spa has created an exclusive treatment offering comprised of 17 rituals inspired by the unique setting, bringing guests to a higher state of consciousness and wellbeing through connection with the natural environment.

To bring the vision of the refreshed spa to life, Conrad Maldives worked with Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo, acclaimed firm that is celebrated for their work in hospitality and wellness design. For the interior design, Conrad Maldives once again partnered with Tokyo-born, New York-based architect Yuji Yamazaki, who was the designer of the resort’s Muraka residence, the world’s first underwater villa.

In addition to the spa, a brand new and fully equipped gym will be available at the adults only island.

Restaurants and Bars

The hotel’s restaurants and bars have been thoughtfully enhanced to consider guest experience above all else. The renovated dining venues include Atoll Market, an all-day dining buffet restaurant featuring live cooking stations, Rangali Bar, a relaxed social hub offering lunch, dinner or cocktails, and Vilu Restaurant at Rangali Island, an open-air restaurant located on the edge of the lagoon.

Kids & Teens Clubs

Now offering expanded and refreshed facilities for guests across all generations, the hotel’s relaunch includes the unveiling of a brand new Furaavaru Club (Teens Club) and Majaa Explorer’s Hub (Kids Club). Located on the lively, family-centric Rangali-Finolhu Island, the new spaces occupy an expansive complex offering engaging experiences for adolescents and children.