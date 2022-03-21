Anantara Kihavah crowned ‘Best Hotel in the Maldives’ by DestinAsian Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards

Award-winning luxury Maldives resort, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas earns a gold win for being voted as the best luxury hotel in the Maldives in the 2022 DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards. The results were based on DestinAsian magazine’s annual poll for the 16th Readers’ Choice Awards (RCA) conducted between September and December 2021.

Anantara Kihavah’s General Manager, Ross Sanders said, “We are honoured and grateful for this prestigious recognition. This is another milestone in our journey and fantastic acknowledgement of our efforts in maintaining the highest level of guest satisfaction. Anantara Kihavah is magical in every aspect and has captivated the hearts of our guests over the years, not only for its beauty and the level of luxury, but also the genuine and heartfelt hospitality delivered by our team. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the readers of DestinAsian Magazine, especially our guests and friends all over the world who voted for us.”

Situated within the Baa Atoll in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas offers an idyllic retreat with 80 spacious private pool sanctuaries and ultra-luxe residences poised over water or nestled along a pristine stretch of private beach. The resort homes many magnificent attractions including the world’s first oceanic underwater restaurant and wine cellar, first over water dome stargazing observatory in the Maldives, and the most stunning house reef.

The resort introduced its newly transformed collection of two-, three-, and four-bedroom pool residences in 2021 – the Kihavah Collection, and recently launched the Best of Maldives experience package encapsulating the greatest Maldivian adventures including snorkelling with Manta rays, experiencing the best underwater dining, and staying in the most sough-after luxury pool villas.

For more information, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.