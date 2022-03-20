COLOURS OF OBLU unveils fabulous new adults-only resort OBLU SELECT Lobigili

Opening on 24 March 2022, the ‘Island of Love’ will dazzle guests with vibrant tropical design, pristine beaches and blissful relaxation.

COLOURS OF OBLU, a brand by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, grows its portfolio with the highly anticipated opening of OBLU SELECT Lobigili on 24 March 2022. Conveniently located in Malé Atoll, the resort is just a 15-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

In the Maldivian language of Dhivehi, ‘Lobi’ means love and ‘Gili’ means island. Lobigili is, in essence, the island of love. Blessed with verdant foliage, this five-star adults only resort features 68 contemporary beach and water villas – all assuring gorgeous views of the incandescent turquoise-blue lagoon.

With the resort’s exclusive Lobi Plan guests can immerse in a blissfully carefree stay. This generous plan includes specialty fine-dining, unlimited beverages, spa services, Indian Ocean excursions, a selection of non-motorised watersports as well as a fully stocked minibar replenished daily.

Romantic Dine Around Experiences

OBLU SELECT Lobigili continues with the brand’s tradition of exceptional fine dining, elevating the mealtime experience with playful and fun touches.

At Ylang-Ylang, the All-Day Dining Restaurant, delectable world cuisine with intimate nooks for couples and a unique book corner are unmissable. The Swing Bar with its chilled out beachside vibe is beyond perfect. It features chic hammocks, swings and a stunning infinity pool that is one of the largest in the Maldives. Evenings come alive with handcrafted, aromatised cocktails and hypnotic DJ and Live Band performances that spark passion.

That is not all. As specialty dining experiences, there is Gaadiya 17 Food Truck serving grab-and-go game meat grills to be relished in a fun, open-air setting on the beach under starry skies. And an exotic ONLY BLU Underwater Restaurant, one of the largest underwater restaurants in the country, where guests can experience impeccable modern gourmet cuisine with a pairing of red and white wines.

Indulgent and Exhilarating Island Life

From romantic sunset cruises to snorkelling at the marine-rich house reef, from kayaking over brilliant cyan waters to yoga on the beach and fitness sessions at an overwater gymnasium – there is an enchanting palette of experiences to revel in.

A standout experience is ELE | NA The Spa –designed exclusively for couples and adults. The tranquil spa complex features four secluded double treatment rooms with couples bath.

Exclusive locally inspired spa treatments include:

Lobi Dhooni (Love Bird) – A choice of coconut shell massage or Maldivian sand massage, coconut body scrubs, nourishing scalp treatment, face mask and bath ritual.

Hithun Hithath (Heart To Heart) – A couples therapy that uses organically treated bamboo stalks to massage the body followed by a relaxing facial and bath ritual.

Dhekanbalun (You & Me) – This couple’s detox package flushes out toxins through hot and cold stone therapy followed by a crystal face massage and bath ritual.

Guests can also choose to stroll over to neighbouring Ailafushi island and mix it up with a different world of enchanting sights, sounds and culture.

Jorge Amaro, the General Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili, says, “We are excited to welcome our first guests. Whether they seek the romance of solo travel, a one-of-a-kind celebration with friends or sharing some intimate ‘us time’ with their partner, our secluded sanctuary offers a perfectly chilled-out getaway amidst surreal ocean vistas.”

The COLOURS OF OBLU portfolio also includes – OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU NATURE Helengeli and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi (opening in early May 2022).

COLOURS OF OBLU, a brand by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, offers vibrant destinations that bring the magical beauty and big-hearted hospitality of the Indian Ocean alive.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing international hospitality company. Currently, the company is operating six resorts within the Maldives and is set to further expand in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. AH&R’s distinguished portfolio comprises THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and By Atmosphere, with a rich diversity of experiences within each of these brands.

The two new COLOURS OF OBLU resorts include OBLU SELECT Lobigili opening on 24 March 2022 and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi opening in early May 2022.

OBLU SELECT Lobigili: https://www.coloursofoblu.com/oblu-select-lobigili

COLOURS OF OBLU: www.coloursofoblu.com/