Dusit Thani Maldives appoints Vinod Mathew as Director of Revenue

Five-star luxury destination, Dusit Thani Maldives, has welcomed Vinod Mathew to its world-class team as Director of Revenue, marking an exciting new financial chapter for the resort.

An internationally minded professional, Mathew speaks English, French, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. He earned his Bachelor’s in Tourism and Travel Management at the University of Kerala, India, followed by a Master’s in Tourism and Hotel Management at the University of Perpignan, France, and an MBA at Institut Vatel in Nimes, France.

No stranger to globe-trotting, Mathew began his career managing financial teams at hotels in Dubai and the Seychelles. He moved to The Maldives in 2017 as Cluster Revenue Manager for LUX* Resorts and Hotels, before moving to Bangkok to be Corporate Director of Revenue Development for Centara Hotels & Resorts.



He brings a wealth of experience to Dusit Thani Maldives, where he’ll oversee revenue management and distribution strategy and work closely with the resort’s department heads to embed a revenue management culture.

Mathew’s appointment has delighted General Manager Thomas Weber, who said, “We’re looking forward to seeing big changes in our revenue structure, which will elevate our property to an even higher level.”

Located just 35 minutes by seaplane from capital city Malé, and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport in Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives comprises 94 villas and residences, along with three restaurants, two bars, and Dusit’s signature Devarana Spa. The resort is surrounded by a turquoise lagoon and a rich house reef ideal for snorkelling. A well- equipped Kids Club adds to the resort’s family-friendly appeal.