Soneva partners with iChild to introduce free experiential eco-learning resources for UK classrooms, schooling at home

Bringing the magic of the Maldives and the Soneva Academy into UK classrooms: sustainable resort brand Soneva have partnered with iChild to support the KS2 and KS3 science and geography curriculum. Each lesson has an editable PowerPoint classroom presentation with spectacular photography, animations and video clips, while accompanying teachers’ notes provide useful guidance and supporting resources.

Engaging with the Environment

Since its launch 26 years ago, Soneva has been at the forefront of the Maldives’ effort to create a more sustainable future, in the face of climate change. Through initiatives such as eliminating single-use plastics, moving towards a zero-waste philosophy, using solar power and reducing its carbon footprint, preserving the Maldives’ native biodiversity is at the heart of Soneva’s Slow Life purpose. The aim of the environmental education from the Soneva Academy is to inspire the next generation to conserve and protect the planet for the future.

Magic of the Maldives and Soneva Academy in the classroom

iChild and Soneva Academy will provide free resources to support KS2 and KS3 science and geography. Teachers and parents will have access to three real-world lessons: Explore the Coral Reefs, Plastic in our Lives and Mosquitoes.

Lesson 1, Explore the Coral Reefs: Students will explore the coral reefs in the Maldives and discover their importance and the threats they face. They will also see how Soneva is setting up the world’s biggest coral restoration project on Soneva Fushi. School’s will also have the opportunity to adopt a coral nursery structure and will receive updates throughout the year.

Lesson 2, Mosquitoes: Soneva has tackled the problem of mosquitoes, eliminated insecticides and increased bio-diversity in the process. In this fascinating lesson, students will gain a full understanding of one of the deadliest animals on earth.

Lesson 3, Plastic in our Lives: Students will learn about single-use plastic and its negative impact on the environment. Plus, they will learn about the zero-waste initiatives at Soneva Fushi and how they can adopt these initiatives at home.

Haven of wonder and adventure for young guests

Soneva Jani and Soneva Fushi in the Maldives are a haven of wonder and adventure for young guests and their families, where rare experiences and enthralling activities take place in awe-inspiring natural surroundings. From the Den, which is the largest children’s club (for under 12s) in the Maldives and South Asia, through to the Soneva Academy’s educational courses (for teens), with unforgettable hands-on experiences, which will add an exciting new dimension to children’s schooling.

