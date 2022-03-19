Paradise Island Resort appoints Mohamed Iujaz Zuhair as Resort Manager

As a part of strengthening the leadership team to drive the next phase of growth and expansion, Paradise Island Resort and Spa have appointed young and dynamic Maldivian national, Mohamed Iujaz Zuhair, as the new Resort Manager of Paradise Island Resort and Spa.

With a career spanning more than 10 years in international and domestic hotel operations, Iujaz brings a wealth of experience focusing on outstanding levels of guest service and developing market performance in quality and growth-focused environments.

Iujaz’s appointment as the Resort Manager of Paradise Island will witness him in an all-encompassing role that makes a significant and positive contribution to our resort operations, especially at this vital time of new rebranding and transformational journey for Villa Hotels & Resorts.

Before joining Villa Hotels & Resorts, Iujaz worked in different capacities in hotels in Seychelles, Kuala Lumpur, and the Maldives operated by world-renowned brands including Hilton Worldwide, Four Seasons Resort, and Jumeirah. Iujaz believes that one of his core strengths is his focus on the customer service experience, genuinely engaged in providing guests with the best-in-class service, and ensuring guests have memorable experiences during their stay.

The General Managers and Resort Managers of all Villa Hotels & Resorts are locals as of the moment. Therefore, Iujaz’s addition aligns with the company’s mission to develop talented locals who positively impact our group and Maldivian society.

Paradise Island Resort & Spa is an iconic and stylish island retreat set on a lush natural island in North Male Atoll, ideally located just 15 minutes by speed boat to Velana International Airport and the Capital island, Male’. The resort boasts 282 luxurious villas focused on indoor-outdoor living and relaxed sociability.