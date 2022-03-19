Christophe Adam promoted to General Manager at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa in the Maldives, operated by local operator Lily Hotels, has promoted Christophe Adam who was previously in the role of the resort’s Resident Manager to the position of General Manager.

He will be responsible for the resort’s overall operations, guest satisfaction, maintaining standards, and ensuring brand initiatives are successfully executed.

With 27 years of hospitality experience and two degrees in International Hotel Management and Business Management, he brings a wealth of experience to Hideaway. Very close to his roots as a French Native, he has worked in Luxury French-Mauritius brand LUX Resorts & Hotels in roles such as Resident Manager and Regional Director of Sales and Marketing before joining Lily Hotels.

With this background, he has proven that he’s got the right experience and drive needed to bring Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa to the next level.

The operator’s Group Director of Sales & Marketing has this to say regarding the promotion, “With Lily Hotels’ confidence in his ability as a leader at the property and his mastery in taking care of our guests and foreseeing their needs, this promotion comes especially in a critical time with the launch of the new collection of villas and outlet – The Signature Collection by Hideaway, where his contribution to the team will be paramount.”

“This industry still holds a special place in my heart”, Christophe said. “I never get tired of seeing people’s smiles when they have had an enjoyable stay. Be it a family’s annual vacation, a honeymoon, or a special anniversary, being able to create unforgettable experiences in people’s lives is what keeps me motivated. With my aim to drive amazing teams and with a focus on being adaptable in these challenging times, Hideaway has made my love for my job grow through the years and am looking forwards to do more with my new position.”