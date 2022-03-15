Crossroads Maldives launches new art gallery at The Marina with inaugural exhibition ‘Fortress of Male’s’

This month, the CROSSROADS Maldives launches a new art space located at the heart of The Marina called “The Gallery”, a home to a variety of masterpieces from local community as well as international artists of all levels and genres.

The Gallery aims to increase its guest’s awareness on Maldivian culture and understanding on various arts, but also to give opportunity to noteworthy emerging artists to showcase their incredible talents and works. The Gallery is openly accessible by everyone visiting The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives.

In addition, CROSSROADS Maldives is proud to be chosen to host the very first art exhibition in the Maldives “Fortress of Malè”, displaying historical arts of Maldives. The exhibition will take place in The Gallery from 22nd to 27th March 2022, with 25 water-colour paintings of Malè put on display, depicting the capital of Maldives in the 1800s, long after the fortress wall, surrounding the island, fell into disuse.

“The journey in making the paintings for the “Fortress of Male’” was indeed a huge learning experience. It was very exciting to visualise Male’ in the 1800 based on the limited resources. As an artist who loves the Maldivian culture I found this project very close to my heart and I knew I had to work on this no matter what. I knew this was something someone had to do at some point, and a collaboration like this taught me to appreciate our history more. This is actually a new beginning to something good. I am very grateful to show part of our history in watercolour and to have made a contribution to Maldivian art history,” said Shimha Shakeeb, the artist.

The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives is open to the public for daily visit from 11:00am to 11:00pm and visitors can book their tickets via CROSSROADS Maldives mobile app or may contact +9607307032 for more details about The Gallery.