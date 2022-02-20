Spring serenity at JW Marriott Maldives Resort

With temperatures soon set to rise in the Arabian Gulf, spring travel plans are underway and what better location to escape to than the Indian Ocean paradise of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. A favorite stop for families, friends and couples alike, the resort’s Duplex Beach Pool Villas offer privacy and luxury with a feeling of home away from home where fun is always on hand.

These stylish tropical retreats have a private pool and two bedrooms with elegant and modern interiors. Bright and airy design in natural hues are accented with lighting inspired by the beguiling coral that surrounds the atoll. Guests can hide away in this beachside haven where the rich foliage provides a natural secluded retreat just steps away from the white sands of the Indian Ocean’s gentle surf and the crystal lagoon.

Spread across 285sqm, the villa boasts one master bedroom and a twin bedroom on the lower story, and a spacious lounge on the upper level, perfect for some family bonding over board games or for a laid-back movie night in with friends. The Duplex Beach Pool Villa accommodates all the playing or relaxing guests could wish for to comfortably sleep a larger family, group of friends or couples looking to enjoy the extra space.

Located in the azure waters of the Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a sanctuary of scenic luxury where guests can relish a gastronomic journey around the world. Offering cuisines from Japan to Italy, the resort’s diverse dining destinations are led by a team of talented chefs that dazzle the taste buds from morning until night.

Whiling away the days on this magical island is easy whether it is winding down to the serene sounds of the ocean or enjoying the wide variety of activities on offer including snorkelling, scuba diving, jet-skiing and sailing. The fitness centre and Spa by JW also offer the perfect setting for some re-energising or pampering to compliment the stay.

Little travellers can enjoy their own adventures in the Maldives at the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club where parents can rest in the knowledge the children are in safe hands while they wind down and relax or revel in the pristine surroundings.

For reservations, contact jwmaldivesreservations@marriott.com