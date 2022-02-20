MMPRC returns to Moscow Dive Centre to showcase thrilling activities for watersports enthusiasts

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) returns to the Moscow Dive Show for the second year, showcasing thrilling activities available in the Maldives for water sports and dive enthusiasts.

The event will be held from 17th to 20th of February in Moscow, Russia.

Moscow Dive Show is the largest exhibition held in Russia and Eastern Europe dedicated to activities, equipment, technology, and training related to water, underwater, and water sports. This includes but is not limited to diving, freediving, spearfishing, yachts, surfing, underwater photography, pool developers, beach activity organisers and training opportunities. The event brings together buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts relevant to the water, water sports and underwater field.

MMPRC is joined at this event by five co-exhibitors, who will showcase the water sport activities and adventures awaiting tourists in the Maldives. While at the Moscow Dive Show, co-exhibitors will also have the opportunity to connect with businesses who produce relevant equipment and technology, and create activity outlines or provide training related to water sports activities.

MMPRC is participating in this event to market the destination as a safe haven offering unique and thrilling experiences to tourists. Through this event, we will provide the latest travel guidelines, information about the unique geographical formation of the Maldives’ scattered islands, the stringent safety measures in place in our resorts, guesthouses, liveaboards and hotels.

This event is a great opportunity for MMPRC and local industry stakeholders to connect with global stakeholders from water sports/recreation and travel related businesses.

Additionally, participation in this exhibition will help maintain the Maldives as a top-of-mind destination for agents looking to sell dive/water sports destinations, thus improving destination presence. Participation in this show aligns with our marketing strategy for the Russia and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) market.

Russia was one of the top source markets to the Maldives in 2021. Compared to the arrival figures of 2019, there was a 175 percent increase in arrival from Russia to Maldives in 2021. From January to December 2021, Maldives welcomed 222,422 tourists from Russia. By 09th February 2022, we have welcomed 171,982 tourists out of which Russia ranks as top source market with 28,468 or 16.6% market share.

MMPRC has been conducting several activities for the Russian and CIS market as part of the effort to maintain destination momentum and increase arrivals. In 2021, MMPRC participated in major fairs such as MITT 2021, LTM Moscow, Moscow Dive Show and The Big Ocean Show targeting the Russia and CIS market. Future activities planned ahead for the market in 2022 include e-learning with Profi Travel for B2B, marketing campaigns with tour operators, and digital marketing campaigns. MMPRC also plans to participate in major fairs such as LTM Moscow 2022, UITT, Ukraine 2022 and Deluxe Travel Market Kazakhstan 2022.

In 2021, MMPRC carried out over 260 different activities in 22 global markets. This includes interviews given for news, magazines and TV, marketing campaigns, webinars, familiarisation trips, and participation in fairs and exhibitions.

The greatest testament to the success of these activities came in December, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence.

This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year. MMPRC has planned over 60 in-person events for the year 2022, including 11 fairs, roadshows and events scheduled for just the first quarter.