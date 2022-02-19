Angsana Velavaru relaunches Funa Restaurant with world-class Pan Asian Cuisine

Funa Restaurant, one of the two over-water restaurants of Angsana Velavaru, reopened its doors in late 2021 with a revamped menu inspired by the brand’s Asian Roots.

Angsana Velavaru’s Executive Chef Prasong Thaochan created a menu consisting of classic dishes with a slightly modern twist, concise yet bursting with flavours that will take the guests on a culinary journey to Asia. The Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian classic street foods will remind one of the bustling night markets, quiet rice fields, and conical hats. At the same time, the Japanese and Korean Rice Bowl selection will bring one to a reverie of a street filled with cherry blossoms and historical shrines and temples.

Angsana Velavaru’s All Inclusive Meal Plans offer the guests choices according to their preferences. And among the five different meal plans, STYLE and MAX plans provide exclusive access to Funa Restaurant, which opens from eleven in the morning until ten in the evening, providing beverages all-day and hearty lunches and dinners. In addition, a wide selection of wine is available to accompany the signature dishes and enhance the culinary experience.

The restaurant’s capacity is limited to a maximum of sixteen persons only at a time, making it a perfect setting for romantic dinners for couples, given the exclusivity and tranquil ambiance. Yet it can also host intimate events for small corporate groups or a group of families or friends with prior reservations.

Perched on the lagoon, with access to stunning views of the turquoise waters at day time, spectacular sunsets and star-filled sky in the night, and with the brand new World Class Pan Asian menu, Funa Restaurant sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.

Perched on an expansive private lagoon in the virtually untouched South Nilandhe Atoll in the Maldives, and just a 40-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, Angsana Velavaru (the island known as “Turtle Island” in the local Dhivehi language) is surrounded by sparkling turquoise waters and ocean views as far as the eye can see. This luxurious tropical getaway offers the best of both worlds with 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas, the first standalone collection of water villas in the Maldives perched one kilometre from the main island.

With four outlets featuring a lavish spread of International, Mediterranean, Pan Asian, or Maldivian cuisine, even the most discerning palette will be pleased. Angsana Velavaru is the epitome of dining luxury – offering a variety of 5 All Inclusive Packages designed to cater to different characters of holidaymakers. From gourmet foodies, family travelers, spa lovers, novice and experienced divers, Angsana All Inclusive concept introduces a new style of intrepid travel in the Maldives and themes your holiday to impress the very best of #AngsanaMoments.