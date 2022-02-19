MMPRC begins destination training for Indian market

MMPRC (Visit Maldives) begins a Destination Online Training targeting the Indian Market with 2HUB. The program will be conducted from 16th February to 16th May 2022.

2HUB is an online B2B reseller platform that aggregates Asia’s largest portfolio of travel experiences for Travel Agents to discover, compare and book tours around the world with offerings of 40,000+ tours in 60+ countries.

For the Destination Online Training conducted with MMPRC, 2HUB will create a dedicated online platform to provide the latest and up-to-date information about Maldives’ tourism sector to travel trade professionals working in the Indian market. The information related to the destination will be available for the members of 2HUB, including tour operators and travel agents, by logging in to the website. This e-learning platform is flexible and allows members to join in at any time, anywhere, to know more about Maldives and what it has to offer to tourists.

Through this program MMPRC aims to familiarise travel trade professionals working in the Indian market with the latest information on measures taken in our resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards, and the unique experiences available in Maldives for travellers from this market. This is a great platform to market the destination as a safe haven, promote the unique geographical formation of the scattered islands which allow natural social distancing for travellers.

Over 500 travel partners from India are expected to participate in the program during the three months of the campaign. These travel trade partners interact directly with 120,000+ high potential travellers, thus the campaign opens the opportunity to boost bookings and arrivals from this market to the Maldives. This campaign will help reinforce India as the fastest growing source market for the Maldives.

The Destination Online Training is conducted in line with the marketing strategy for the Indian market to strengthen Maldives brand in this region and create greater appeal to the travellers. It focuses on creating awareness about the activities that can be enjoyed by luxury travellers from India, including those traveling for romantic, honeymoon, family vacations as well as business purposes for MICE activities and events.

India is the top source market to the Maldives during 2021. 13,947 travellers arrived from India in 2022 so far. This places India as the 3rd largest market to Maldives tourism, with a market share of 8.1%. India was the largest market in 2021 with over 278,740 travellers and a market share of 22.6%. Similarly, India was the largest market in 2020 with an arrival figure of 62,960 and a market share of 11.3%.

MMPRC has been participating in fairs and exhibitions and holding several activities for this market in order to maintain destination momentum and further increase arrivals from this market. This includes virtual and in-person activities such as major marketing campaigns with stakeholders, webinars, roadshows and familiarisation trips.