Mandarin Oriental signs luxury three-island resort in Maldives

Mandarin Oriental has signed a management agreement for a new luxury resort in Maldives.

Scheduled to open in 2025, the resort is currently under development and will stretch across three private islands on Bolidhuffaru Reef in the South Male Atoll.

The resort, accessible by a 20-minute speedboat ride from Male’s Velana International Airport, will comprise 120 stand-alone villas, made up of 56 overwater villas and 64 beachfront villas, including 10 branded Residences at Mandarin Oriental.

Ranging in size from 200 to 1,000 square metres, the villas, which will be some of the largest in the market, will feature private pools and sweeping ocean views.

Six dining outlets, including three specialty restaurants and a sunset bar, will ensure that guests have a varied choice of venues to wine and dine during their stay.

Wellness facilities will be located in the resort’s tropical gardens, and will include 12 treatment suites, vitality pools, sauna and steam rooms as well as a beauty salon.

Additional leisure activities will include a watersports and dive centre, tennis courts, a kids and teens club, a swimming pool and numerous private coves and beaches.

“Mandarin Oriental is focused on developing its resort portfolio and has been looking to enter Maldives for some time. This project represents the right opportunity for the group” said James Riley, Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

The 34-hectare site is being developed by DAMAC Properties, part of Dubai-based DAMAC Group, one of the world’s foremost luxury real estate developers.

“The DAMAC brand is synonymous with luxury products and service, and so we felt Maldives was a perfect fit for us. DAMAC has extended its global footprint outside of the Middle East, from the UK to Canada, and we are thrilled to have now reached Maldives as well. We look forward to working with Mandarin Oriental to manage our new resort on this beautiful island,” said Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC Group.