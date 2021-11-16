Danny Avila to perform at Villa Resorts this festive season

Villa Hotels & Resorts has announced a spectacular line up of electric celebrations this festive, with the highlight being the unique and feisty sounds of world-renowned Spanish DJ, Danny Avila.

Bringing his signature electric house music and a highly energetic stage performance to the Maldives for the very first time, Danny Avila is set to play at Paradise Island Resort & Spa during Christmas and at Sun Island Resort & Spa for New Year.

Together with Tiësto, Danny Avila has toured across Asia, North America and Europe, as well as alongside Calvin Harris on the ‘Greater Than Tour’ arena series – which sold-out tens of thousands of tickets in a matter of hours.

Danny Avila has been described as a burst of energy, with an integral part of his talent being his excellent ability to read the crowd as he plays outstanding sets for up to 10 hours at a time.

In addition to his international multi-single deal with SONY MUSIC, his music has also been released on major labels including Interscope, Musical Freedom, Spinnin’ Records, Hexagon, Smash the House and Ultra Music, followed by a history of hundreds of million streams.

Danny Avila’s first performance in the Maldives is expected to be a one-of-a-kind performance set to surprise and amaze guests during the Festive and New Year’s celebrations.

Villa Hotels & Resorts collection of award-winning resorts in the Maldives archipelago includes the adventurous and family-friendly Sun Island Resort & Spa located in South Ari Atoll near the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), the All-Inclusive Premium Royal Island Resort & Spa located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll and the romantic and luxurious Paradise Island Resort & Spa located in North Male’ Atoll.

Created exclusively for the adventure and luxury market, Villa Hotels & Resorts mission is to create breathtaking moments, extraordinary journeys and lead with exceptional hospitality in each of the iconic Maldives islands.

Celebrated for their spectacular natural beauty, signature Indian Ocean experiences, authentic hospitality and personalised exploration. Villa Hotels & Resorts invite guests to celebrate life and create unforgettable moments with loved ones on the ultimate barefoot island adventure.

More information about Villa Hotels & Resorts is available at www.villahotels.com