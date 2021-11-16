Conrad Maldives Rangali Island to unveil grand relaunch in Feb 2022 following multi-million dollar renovation

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island turns the page to write its next chapter after an expansive multi-million dollar refurbishment, revealing plans to debut its Grand Relaunch in February 2022.

Its extensive multi-year makeover elevates its signature hospitality with thoughtful experiences and refreshed interiors. The unveiling of the resort-wide revitalised space will resonate with the aspirations of a new era of luxury travellers while providing the perfect setting for loyal guests to craft new memories.

The first international resort brand to arrive in the Maldives and soon to complete 25 years in time for the grand relaunch in 2022, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island was, and continues to be, a pioneer amongst Maldives’ 150 resorts.

Renowned for delivering authentic barefoot luxury and leading the way as the ‘Island of Firsts’, the twin-island property is home to the world’s first undersea restaurant Ithaa, first underwater bedroom set within the two-level residence The MURAKA, and first twin island resort experience in the Maldives, amongst others.

“We are delighted to announce the next chapter of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and look forward to taking guests through the evolution of this special resort with the launch of newly-designed water villas, refreshed restaurants, new experiences, brand new Teens Club and various other exciting additions,” said Carla Puverel, General Manager, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

“As the ‘Island of Firsts’ we pride ourselves on remaining innovative and offering a level of personalised service unique to our resort. The extensive renovations which began in 2019 demonstrates our commitment to investing in our guest experience which continues to build on our legacy.”

Marking the final chapter in the extensive multi-year renovation, 2022 will see significant enhancements across the resort including:

“Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is one of the key resorts in our luxury portfolio across Asia Pacific and a shining example of how we bring to life truly inspired experiences across Conrad Hotels & Resorts. The amount of investment, time and effort put into enhancing every part of the guest experience alone signifies a commitment by the team to deliver even more authentic and purposeful hospitality to travellers from all around the world,” said Nils-Arne Schroeder, global brand head, Conrad Hotels & Resorts and vice president, Luxury & Lifestyle, Hilton, Asia-Pacific.

“We look forward with anticipation to the completion of the refurbishment and I am confident the resort will be top of mind for luxury travellers seeking to embark on a meaningful journey to create new travel memories in one of the most iconic destinations in the world when it unveils in 2022.”

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s next chapter brings elevated guests experiences through the enhanced brand new spaces including Majaa Explorers Hub, Furaavaru Teens Club, adults only gym and the luxurious water villas of Rangali Island. Inspired itineraries offer unique experiences to guests like swimming with whale sharks and manta rays, turtle safari, sunset dolphin cruises and coral planting in the house reef with the marine biologist.

The extensive renovations, thoughtful experiences and upgraded culinary offering will bring Conrad Maldives Rangali Island to the top of its game, ensuring it continues to offer authentic barefoot luxury across its twin islands that guests have long enjoyed since the resort landed in the shores of the Maldives.